Buy the GBP/USD pair and add a take-profit at 1.3600. Add a stop-loss at 1.3400. Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3400. Add a stop-loss at 1.3600. The GBP/USD pair crossed a key resistance level on Wednesday as investors reflected on the rising US trade deficit and weak housing data. The pair rose to a high of 1.3500, which was the highest level since November 19th. It has risen by more than 2.50% from its lowest level in December.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO