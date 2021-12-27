ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2017 and 2008 Grammy Award Winners – The Pacifica Quartet to perform Jan. 6

By
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecognized for its virtuosity, exuberant performance style, and often-daring repertory choices, over the past two decades the Pacifica Quartet has achieved international recognition as one of the finest chamber ensembles performing today. Named the quartet-in-residence at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music in March 2012, the Pacifica was previously...

