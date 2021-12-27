2017 and 2008 Grammy Award Winners – The Pacifica Quartet to perform Jan. 6

It is my honor to introduce you to the amazing and award-winning Baritone Will Liverman! Will recently starred in the Metropolitan Opera’s reopening production of Terence Blanchard’s Fire Shut up in My Bones in fall 2021 and will be returning to reprise his roles in Akhnaten (Horemhab) and The Magic Flute (Papageno) during the Met’s 2021-2022 season. Called “a voice for this historic moment” by the Washington Post, Mr. Liverman recently has been nominated for a Grammy Award for his album Dreams of a New Day - Songs by Black Composers which was released in February of 2021 by Cedille Records. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Traditional Classical chart and The New Yorker praised its “clarity, sensitivity, and barely contained heartbreak” while NPR claimed “velvet-voiced baritone Will Liverman is out to make the classical music canon more inclusive”. His album Whither Must I Wonder with pianist Jonathan King, out January 2020 on Odradek Records, was named one of the Chicago Tribune “best classical recordings of 2020” and BBC Music Magazine praised Will’s “firm, oaky baritone with a sharp interpretive attitude, admirable poise, and clarity of intention.”

