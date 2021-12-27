Sovereign Wealth-Backed View Inc Faces Cracks as it Struggles to Remain Listed

According to SWFI transaction data, sovereign wealth funds and public pension plans made a record amount of direct investments into the infrastructure sector. In 2021, sovereign funds and public pensions directly invested US$ 36.4 billion in the infrastructure sector vs. US$ 10.65 billion in 2020 and US$ 17.94 billion in 2019. This analysis leaves out infrastructure debt, opting to focus on infrastructure equity. Wealth funds and large public pensions rotated some assets out of public equities in late 2020 and aggressively targeted real assets, according to SWFI research. Toll roads, roads, and rail investments have also increased in proportion reaching US$ 11.63 billion in 2021 or about 32% of all infrastructure investments. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the deepest global economic recession in nearly a century and central banks and governments responded with aggressive stimulus. The stimulus created excess inflation as a result, which has forced more asset owners to seek out unlisted infrastructure to protect and grow their wealth. While airport investing was a major theme for sovereign wealth and public pension capital pre-pandemic, the means of transportation and railways have been leading the charge, especially in 2021. Government-owned operators of infrastructure are in a fortunate place as demand for these brownfield long-duration assets keeps growing, causing bidding wars. For instance, private fund managers may compete with pensions, or join sovereign funds in certain infrastructure deals.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO