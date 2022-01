The Healthcare.gov Health Insurance Marketplace is now open and will be open until January 15, 2022. This is great news for anyone in need of high quality, comprehensive health insurance. In fact, recent changes made the Marketplace an even better value for uninsured Hoosiers and the majority will qualify for a low cost or free plan. For those who have not shopped the Marketplace recently or who have never looked before, now is the best time ever to check it out.

