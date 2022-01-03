COVID updates: Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin tests positive

As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.4 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 825,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering .

About 62% of the population in the United States is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Latest Developments

Jan 2, 7:53 PM

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed in a statement Sunday evening.

"I tested positive this morning for COVID-19. I requested the test today after exhibiting symptoms while at home on leave," he said.

He added that his symptoms are mild and he is following his physician's directions.

"In keeping with those directions, and in accordance with CDC guidelines, I will quarantine myself at home for the next five days," Austin said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recently-updated isolation guidelines.

Austin said he will be attending virtual meetings if possible while in quarantine.

"I have informed my leadership team of my positive test result, as well as the President. My staff has begun contact tracing and testing of all those with whom I have come into contact over the last week," he said in his statement, adding that his last meeting with President Joe Biden was on Dec. 21, "more than a week before I began to experience symptoms."

"I tested negative that very morning. I have not been in the Pentagon since Thursday, where I met briefly - and only - with a few members of my staff. We were properly masked and socially distanced throughout," he said.

Austin said he is fully vaccinated and boosted, and his doctor made clear to him that thanks to that, his infection is much more mild than it would otherwise have been -- which he is grateful for.

Jan 2, 5:16 PM

More than 8,773 people are hospitalized in New York state with COVID-19 -- the highest number since January 2021, according to state health officials.

Roughly 1,518 people were admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, and there are 1,133 patients in ICU beds, the health department said.

Jan 2, 3:47 PM

One of the largest testing companies in the country said the jump in COVID-19 tests has led to an increase in time for results.

Quest Diagnostics told ABC News their turnaround time for results has now stretched to two to three days on average.

Last week, the company said it took a day, on average, to get results.

On Wednesday, Quest told ABC News they were deploying their logistics network, such as its national courier and air fleet, to move specimens around to where there is less inundation and help balance out volume across their roughly two dozen labs.

However, the increase in omicron cases and the busy holiday season led to delays.

Other labs are also experiencing long wait times for results, including CityMD, which said it can take patients up to seven days to get their results.

-ABC News' Sasha Pezenik

Jan 1, 4:45 PM

New York state has once again broken its single-day COVID-19 case record.

There were 85,476 new cases reported Saturday, according to the governor's office.

The number of COVID-19 tests administered also increased by over 44,000 in the last 24 hours.

The state's seven-day positivity rate is nearly 20%.

On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new measures to target the state's winter COVID-19 surge, including opening more state-run testing sites, distributing rapid tests to schools and increasing vaccination and booster rates among children and nursing home residents.

Dec 31, 5:13 PM

A report published on Friday by the U.K. Health Security Agency found that people who were infected with the omicron variant had a reduced risk of requiring hospitalization, as compared to people who were infected with the delta variant.

The risk of hospital admissions among those with omicron was about half of that for delta, researchers found.

Individuals who had a booster dose were also found to have a "substantial reduction" in the risk of hospitalization, compared to those who are unvaccinated.

Researchers noted that these lower risks do not necessarily correlate to a reduced hospital burden during a COVID-19 surge, particularly given the higher growth rate and immune evasion seen with omicron.

Preliminary analyses also estimated a lower risk of hospitalization among omicron cases in school-aged children 5 to 17 years old, compared to delta cases in the same age group.

-ABC News' Arielle Mitropoulos

Dec 31, 4:24 PM

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., is the latest lawmaker to test positive for COVID-19. Pressley announced the news Friday afternoon, saying she was experiencing "relatively mild " symptoms and isolating.

She also took the opportunity to say she was vaccinated and boosted and advocate for others to do the same.

"Vaccines save lives," she said in a statement. "With this unprecedented pandemic continuing to rage, I am deeply grateful for the scientists, researchers, and frontline healthcare workers who have worked tirelessly to develop vaccines that are safe and effective, and ensure that our communities are protected."

Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., speaks to reporters about stripping Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., of her committee assignments in response to Boebert's anti-Muslim comments made toward Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., on Capitol Hill, Dec. 8, 2021.

Pressley, who has garnered national attention as a member of "The Squad" alongside Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, is one of more than a dozen members of Congress to test positive in the past two weeks. Illinois Rep. Chuy Garcia announced Thursday that he had also tested positive for a breakthrough case and was experiencing mild symptoms.

Dec 31, 2:24 PM

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to surge in New York. The state is reporting more than 76,000 positive cases over the last 24 hours, marking another single-day record for the state.

"We're breaking records every day," Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday at a COVID-19 briefing.

Meanwhile, nearly 8,000 New Yorkers were in the hospital with the virus on Thursday, an increase of more than 500 from the previous day.

Hochul announced that students in the State University of New York and City University of New York systems will need to receive their booster shot by Jan. 15, or whenever they are eligible for the extra shot. The requirement affects roughly 2.3 million students across the state.

The governor also said she is extending the mandate that businesses require either masks or vaccines, by two weeks, to Feb. 1.

Pacific Press via Shutterstock, FILE - PHOTO: New York State Governor Kathy Hochul holds COVID-19 briefing at governor's office in New York, Dec. 20, 2021.

Hochul pushed the importance of vaccines, especially for 5 to 11-year-olds , only 28% of whom have received their first dose, according to Hochul.

"We are not going to leave any stone unturned in terms of finding out how we can get parents to do the right thing for their children," she said.

In a piece of encouraging news, the number of hospitals in the state with less than 10% capacity has dropped from 35 to 21, according to Hochul, who signed an executive order in November that required hospitals with such limited capacity to pause non-essential surgeries.

-ABC News' Will McDuffie

Dec 31, 12:40 PM

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has requested resources for federally-supported COVID-19 testing locations, medical personnel, as well as additional federal allocations of monoclonal antibodies.

"Detecting COVID-19 and preventing COVID-related hospitalizations are critical to our fight against this virus," Abbott said in a press release Friday.

Texas has seen more than 104,000 confirmed COVID cases in the past week, with a 22.30% testing positivity rate, according to Johns Hopkins University's Coronaivrus Research Center. The center also reports that the state has a 58.45% vaccination rate.

Dec 31, 10:47 AM

The United States has recorded 2.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last week, setting a grim record as the highest number of cases confirmed in one week.

The previous record was set just a few days earlier from Dec. 22 to Dec. 29, when the U.S. confirmed 1.9 million COVID-19 cases. Before that, the previous record totaled 1.75 million cases from Jan. 5 to Jan. 11 at the start of 2021.

Dec 31, 8:26 AM

At least 10 of the 13 school districts in Hudson County, New Jersey are switching back to remote learning next week as the daily total of confirmed COVID-19 cases skyrocket in the state.

Bayonne, Jersey City, Harrison, Union City, West New York, Weehawken, Guttenberg, Hoboken, East Newark and North Bergen will go remote until Jan. 7 at the earliest.

On Thursday, New Jersey reported a record number of 27,975 positive daily tests. The previous record was 20,483, which was confirmed just one day earlier.