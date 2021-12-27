ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Page: Military targets extremism in the ranks

Press Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I heard that the Pentagon had updated its rules of conduct to root out extremism in the wake of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, I thought, it’s about time. My mind raced back to my own Army experiences near the end of the Vietnam War era and the...

www.pressdemocrat.com

Army Times

Army reports the most racist extremism cases, Marines the most anti-government

Even before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Congress ordered the Defense Department to do a better job reporting and tracking extremist behavior among troops. The first public release of available statistics shows hundreds of investigations carried out in the first nine months of the year, according to a DoD inspector general report published Wednesday.
The Independent

Retired general warns US military could lead coup after 2024

A retired general has warned that the US military could lead a coup after the 2024 election if the results are unclear. Paul Eaton, a retired US Army major general and an adviser to the progressive group VoteVets, told NPR earlier this week that “the real question is, does everybody understand who the duly elected president is? If that is not a clear cut understanding, that can infect the rank and file or at any level in the US military”. “We saw it when 124 retired generals and admirals signed a letter contesting the 2020 election,” he added.Maj Gen...
The Independent

Decades of DOD efforts fail to stamp out bias, extremism

In February, with the images of the violent insurrection in Washington still fresh in the minds of Americans, newly confirmed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin took the unprecedented step of signing a memo directing commanding officers across the military to institute a one-day stand-down to address extremism within the nation’s armed forces.The stand-down came in response to the participation and the subsequent arrests of several veterans and at least one active duty service member, who along with thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, stormed the U.S. Capitol in a melee that sent lawmakers scrambling for safety,...
The Jewish Press

Iran’s Great Prophet Annual Military Drill Targets Dimona

Iran released a video showing ballistic missiles and suicide drone being launched against Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility as part of their annual military drill. Their video production capabilities have improved. It appears they built a mockup of Israel’s Dimona facility for the drill, and used short and medium range...
abc11.com

Pentagon has new definition for extremism in the ranks

The Pentagon on Monday issued a new definition of prohibited extremist activities providing military commanders with specific information that will help them determine whether service members are actively participating in extremist activities. Commanders will also receive specific guidance for what to look for in past social media activity to help...
MilitaryTimes

USS Montgomery blue crew CO and XO fired

The commanding officer and executive officer of the littoral combat ship Montgomery’s blue crew were relieved of command Thursday “due to a loss of confidence in their ability to command.”. An official statement on the firing of the CO, Cmdr. Richard Zamberlan, and his second-in command, Cmdr. Phillip...
WCAX

Vt. National Guard examines extremism in the ranks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Warning that extremism in the ranks is increasing, Pentagon officials are issuing detailed new rules prohibiting service members from actively engaging in extremist activities. The new guidelines come nearly a year after a number of current and former service members took part in the riot at...
Washington Post

Pentagon updates rules to address extremism in the military

The Pentagon is updating its personnel policies to address a concerning rise of extremism within the military and hold service members accountable for the views they express on social media, officials said Monday. The rules stem from revelations that military personnel and veterans were among those who attacked the U.S....
