Meghan Markle Receives Public Apology From U.K. Tabloid After Lawsuit Victory

Meghan Markle could be deposed in the civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew, according to accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre's lawyer David Boies. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Boies indicated that they may call Meghan to testify if the case goes to trial and gave three reasons why she's a potential candidate to take the stand. "One; she is in the U.S. so we have jurisdiction over her," Boies said. "Two; she is somebody who obviously, at least for a period of time, was a close associate of Prince Andrew and hence is in a position to perhaps have seen what he did, and perhaps if not to have seen what he did to have heard people talk about it. Because of her past association with him, she may very well have important knowledge, and will certainly have some knowledge."

