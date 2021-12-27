ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Markle Receives Public Apology From U.K. Tabloid After Lawsuit Victory

AceShowbiz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe move arrives after back in February, Judge Mark Warby of the High Court in London ordered The Mail on Sunday to couple the apology with a longer 'notice' inside the newspaper. AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle has gained a major legal victory against the publishers of the Mail on...

www.aceshowbiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Likely To Become King After Queen Elizabeth Did This To Prince William? Sussex Family's Christmas Card Release Questioned

Searches for "Prince Harry King" reportedly surged after Queen Elizabeth did this to Prince William. Prince Harry continues to make headlines despite his graceful exit, alongside wife Meghan Markle, in January 2020. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a rift with his brother, Prince William, and the other members of the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Depose Meghan Markle in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial. In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
In Style

Kate Middleton Is Reportedly "Really Upset" Over Her Falling Out with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from their roles as senior members of the royal family, it's reportedly caused a rift between the Sussexes and their siblings, Prince William and Kate Middleton. According to new reports, new responsibilities for the Cambridges came with Harry and Meghan's departure and although Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have stepped up to take some of the royal duties away, Kate has been overwhelmed by the situation.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable on a solo Christmas shopping trip

Despite a lot of Covid uncertainty currently playing out, we're still trying our best to remain festive and get into the spirit of Christmas – a huge part of which is buying special gifts and tokens for loved ones, to show how much you care. The same goes for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted Christmas shopping last week whilst adopting a very incognito look.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Apology#British Royal Family#Uk#The High Court#Aceshowbiz#Associated Newspapers#The Mail Online#Mailonline
People

Christopher Knight Was 'Shocked' When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sat in His Company's Chairs

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell Oprah interview aired last March, many viewers found themselves surprised by the truths the couple revealed about the royal family. Christopher Knight was also in shock during the special, but for a very different reason: The chairs that Meghan and Harry were sitting in were from his furniture collection, Christopher Knight Home.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince William Is Facing a New Round of Accusations About His Alleged Affair With Rose Hanbury on Twitter

On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

9 unseen royal wedding photos: from Princess Eugenie to Meghan Markle

While you may have seen the official photos from decadent royal weddings, how about the secret behind-the-scenes shots? From the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, discover the previously unseen royal wedding photos that rarely come to light. These special pictures capture royal wedding...
RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mom To Surprise Meghan Markle And Harry? Monarch Reportedly 'Won't Have A Normal Christmas'

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly giving Meghan Markle and Prince Harry presents on Christmas Day. Queen Elizabeth and the other members of the royal family are said to be having a cold war with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry since the couple announced their decision to step back as senior working royals on January 8, 2020. Reports have it that Her Majesty was heartbroken over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Meghan Markle Could Be Called to Testify in Prince Andrew's Lawsuit

Meghan Markle could be deposed in the civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew, according to accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre's lawyer David Boies. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Boies indicated that they may call Meghan to testify if the case goes to trial and gave three reasons why she's a potential candidate to take the stand. "One; she is in the U.S. so we have jurisdiction over her," Boies said. "Two; she is somebody who obviously, at least for a period of time, was a close associate of Prince Andrew and hence is in a position to perhaps have seen what he did, and perhaps if not to have seen what he did to have heard people talk about it. Because of her past association with him, she may very well have important knowledge, and will certainly have some knowledge."
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Queen Elizabeth II Addresses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter in Christmas Speech

The 95-year-old monarch makes a rare comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windson, who was born in June and was named in her honor. AceShowbiz - Queen Elizabeth II delivered her annual Christmas speech on Christmas day. Airing at 3 P.M. local time, the Queen made a rare comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windson who was born in June.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Meghan Markle’s court win acknowledged by British tabloid

Over the weekend, Meghan Markle got a court-mandated front-page mea culpa from a U.K. tabloid. In 2019, Mail on Sunday published parts of a private letter from Markle to her estranged father. A British court ruled in her favor in her claims of copyright infringement.Dec. 27, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gains payout from Mail on Sunday after final victory in three-year legal fight

The Duchess of Sussex has agreed “financial remedies” with the Mail on Sunday newspaper, bringing to an end a bitter, three-year legal battle. The Sunday newspaper printed a statement on its front page acknowledging that the Duchess had won her copyright infringement claim after the paper and the Mail Online published extracts of a letter she sent her father.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Meghan Markle Named the 'Most Intelligent British Royal' in New Study

Joining the actress in Top 5 are Kate Middleton and Prince William as the Duchess of Cambridge is at No. 2, while her husband and Duke of Cambridge follows in at No.3. AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle is crowned as the smartest British royal family in a study. The study, which was conducted by Oxford Royale, has named the Duchess of Sussex as the "most intelligent British royal" considering her academic background.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Piers Morgan on Meghan Markle, ‘Love Island,’ Top Complaints to U.K. Media Regulator Ofcom

The comments by then “Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan on Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and contestant behavior on “Love Island” topped what has been a record year for complaints to U.K. media regulator Ofcom. TV and radio complaints to Ofcom’s broadcasting standards team topped 150,000, an increase of 124% on last year. These do not include complaints about the BBC, which are handled by the BBC in the first instance. Morgan’s comments, which ultimately led to his stepping down from the ITV breakfast show, drew 54,595 complaints in March but the presenter was eventually cleared...
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

UK’s Mail on Sunday Prints Front Page Mea Culpa After Meghan Markle’s Legal Victory, Publishers to Pay Her ‘Financial Remedies’

The United Kingdom’s Mail on Sunday printed a statement on its front page admitting that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, won her copyright claim against the paper’s publisher. “The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy