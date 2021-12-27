ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reid on team effort on Pringle's first touchdown: "I love that like a big piece of prime rib"

KCTV 5
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle scored...

www.kctv5.com

The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
CBS Boston

Mac Jones Wrapping Up Rookie Head-To-Heads With Trevor Lawrence Matchup

BOSTON (CBS) — Mac Jones’ rookie season has yielded some up-and-down results. He and the Patriots started the year with a 2-4 record, and Jones had seven touchdowns and six interceptions. Then they ran off seven straight wins, with Jones throwing nine touchdowns with just two interceptions. Things have cooled in the past two weeks, with Jones and the Patriots losing two critical AFC matchups, and with Jones throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions. It hasn’t been perfect for the rookie out of Alabama. But it’s been a lot better than the work of his fellow rookie QB class. On Sunday, Jones...
