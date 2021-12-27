Reid on team effort on Pringle's first touchdown: "I love that like a big piece of prime rib"

BOSTON (CBS) — Mac Jones’ rookie season has yielded some up-and-down results. He and the Patriots started the year with a 2-4 record, and Jones had seven touchdowns and six interceptions. Then they ran off seven straight wins, with Jones throwing nine touchdowns with just two interceptions. Things have cooled in the past two weeks, with Jones and the Patriots losing two critical AFC matchups, and with Jones throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions. It hasn’t been perfect for the rookie out of Alabama. But it’s been a lot better than the work of his fellow rookie QB class. On Sunday, Jones...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO