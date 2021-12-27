ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pennsylvania father and sons killed in fire that likely started from family’s Christmas tree

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zOvov_0dWXm4r200

A Pennsylvania man and his two young sons were killed early on Saturday morning in a blaze in their home. Authorities believe the fire started from their Christmas tree.

Eric King, 41, his children Liam, 11, and Patrick, 8, along with the family’s two dogs died in the blaze, fire marshal Doug Wilhelm said on Sunday, reported Bucks County Courier Times . King’s wife Kristin and their eldest son, Brady, 13, escaped and underwent treatment at a local hospital.

Autopsies for King and his two sons will be conducted on Monday, said Bucks County coroner Meredith Buck.

Mr Wilhelm said that the fire started around 1.30 am on Christmas morning, when the family was on the second floor of their house.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the fire started from the family’s Christmas tree, which was in the center of a front window in the living room.

“We will be continuing to investigate to find out why it ignited, but the evidence is very clear that it started in the Christmas tree,” said Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree. “It was such a hot fire that most of the content where it started is burnt.”

“A Christmas tree burns very quickly and very hot,” Mr McElree added. “When trees go dry, its a violent and robust source. There is an immense amount of heat, and that probably contributed.”

Authorities said that the fire made its way quickly due to the wooden stick-frame construction and also destroyed the neighbouring home. The two homes were twin style attached side by side.

A fire wall between the Kings’ home and the neighbouring house however saved the neighbouring family — a mother, her adult son and dog — who were able to escape without injury, Mr McElree added.

A social media campaign has been started by the Quakertown community to help raise funds for the Kings.

“Eric and Kristin were high school sweethearts and the happiest people you will have ever met. They were always smiling and full of positive spirits, you just couldn’t help but to love them,” said the campaign page on GoFundMe run by a friend of the family, Kristin Randazzo.

“The three boys, Eric and Kristin were all a huge part of the Quakertown Youth Baseball Association and spent their days and nights at the baseball fields. The Quakertown community will be deeply impacted by this great loss,” the post added.

The campaign has so far raised over $600,000 (around £448,000) for the family.

The Quakertown School District said: “This news is devastating for the District community and the Quakertown area at large. Eric, Kristin, and their boys are very active in the community, and the kind of people who make this a special place to live and attend school.”

“The School District sends its heartfelt sympathy to the King family and their many friends and relatives. The administration is in the process of setting up a hotline of supports,” the statement added.

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter

Father, sons, killed in Quakertown fire remembered fondly

Editor’s note: This story was updated Dec. 28, 2021. Even after the Quakertown Panthers youth baseball team didn’t win any games during a July fundraising tournament, Eric King was there, making sure everything ran smoothly for the other teams. “He never complained,” Rob Henry said. “He just did...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
KDRV

Father and 2 sons die in house fire on Christmas Day

A father and his two school-age sons died on Christmas Day when their house caught fire, likely due to a combination of electrical issues and a dry Christmas tree, according to Quakertown, Pennsylvania, Fire Marshal Doug Wilhelm. "The area of origin was a Christmas tree, so we're not sure if...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
FireEngineering.com

Christmas House Fire Kills Quakertown (PA) Father and Two Sons

Dec. 26—A deadly fire tore through the home of a Quakertown family early Christmas morning, killing a father and two of his three young sons. Eric King, 41, and sons Patrick, 8, and Liam, 11, died in a fire thought to have been ignited by lights on the family’s Christmas tree. King’s oldest son, Brady, 13, and wife, Kristin, were treated at an area hospital and released.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
cbslocal.com

Deaths Of Father, 2 Sons In Quakertown Christmas Fire Ruled Accidental

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities say the deaths of a father and two sons in a Christmas Day house fire in Quakertown have been ruled accidental. Forty-one-year-old Eric King, 11-year-old Liam, and 8-year-old Patrick passed away during the fire. King’s wife, Kristin, and another son, Brady, were treated at...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Christmas Tree#Christmas Morning
monvalleyindependent.com

From tragedy to tradition: Forward Township family’s beloved tree ornament collection was born from a Christmas fire 51 years ago

The Cline family of Forward Township has been collecting Christmas ornaments for the past 50 years, a tradition born of tragedy. Dec. 28, 1970, 51 years ago, the family lost nearly everything when their house burned to the ground. That was the year that the oldest Cline daughter, Mary Beth, who was 6-years-old at the time, had promised Santa she would take good care of the ornaments if he let her keep them to help decorate the tree the following year. In her first six years and her sister Amy’s four, Santa had always brought all of the decorations Christmas Eve. “When the kids went to bed, there wasn’t a thing up. Then we put everything up,” said Betty Jane Cline, their mother. “Mary Beth, being 6, was going to school and the kids said they were putting up their Christmas trees. She asked about it and I told her they were just helping Santa because he had so much work to do.”
SOCIETY
The Independent

Parents arrested after girl tells teacher her five-year-old sister had vanished: ‘She’s been eaten by wolves’

The parents of a missing five-year-old girl in Washington have been arrested and charged with second-degree child abandonment while a search operation for the girl was called off after her sister made suspicious claims.Five-year-old Oakley Carlson was reported missing on 6 December, but investigators said she was last seen alive on 10 February.The search for Oakley was called off after the missing child’s six-year-old sister made claims that increased suspicion on her parents Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, who were initially arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.Grays Harbor County undersheriff Brad Johansson announced on Monday that detectives had called off...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Couple found dead on California trail likely died trying to save baby from heat

The California family who was found dead on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest on 15 August probably died along with their dog because of the heat, not having enough water, and exertion, investigators believe according to a report. John Gerrish, 45, Ellen Chung, 31, their one-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog, were found dead near Hite’s Cove in the Sierra National Forest east of San Francisco. A family friend reported them missing when they didn’t get back from their one-day trip. Their deaths were considered mysterious and various hypotheses were posited, such as homicide and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

'Whoever Did This Horrific Act is Truly Evil,' Father And 2 Sons Found Dead In Possible Triple Murder

An Illinois father and his two sons have been found dead inside their home over the weekend, and police are calling their deaths a likely triple homicide. Andrew Hintt’s landlord called 911 on Sunday, after the boy's mother requested a welfare check check. At the home, the police found the 31-year-old father and his two sons, 5 and 7, at their home in Belvidere, Belvidere Police announced at a Monday presser.
BELVIDERE, IL
Press Democrat

'There's a kid under here!': Police dog bites intruder, officer and 8-year-old boy during Richmond arrest

Officer Michael Brown and his police dog Odin burst into the bedroom with a pack of officers from Richmond's gang unit, and there he was: the intruder hiding under the bed. It was around midnight as the swarm of police, guns drawn, crowded into the dark, cramped room to capture the 21-year-old man who had barged into a neighbor's apartment after police showed up at his home to search for a weapon.
RICHMOND, CA
The Independent

The Independent

407K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy