China tightens scrutiny on offshore listings in sectors off-limits to foreign investment

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) – China said on Monday that companies in sectors subject to Beijing’s...

albuquerqueexpress.com

China gained a new friend in world, says Wang Yi after Nicaragua cuts its diplomatic ties with Taiwan

Beijing [China], December 30 (ANI): After Nicaragua has snapped its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday said that Beijing has "gained a new friend in the world," adding that this proves "one-China principle is a universally recognized principle."In an interview with Xinhua News Agency, the Foreign Minister said that recently, Nicaragua resumed diplomatic relations with China and returned to the right track of the one-China principle.
The Independent

China warns of ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan makes moves towards formal independence

China has warned Taiwan it will resort to “drastic measures” if it made any moves towards attaining formal independence.“If separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence, provoke, exert force or even break through any red line, we will have to take drastic measures,” Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs office, said on Wednesday.“Provocations and outside meddling” could intensify in 2022, the spokesperson said, adding that Beijing has sought a peaceful reunification with Taipei. He also reiterated China’s declaration that the situation was an internal affair in which the US had no right to interfere, according to a report by...
The Independent

Chinese factory activity edges higher in December

Chinese factory activity edged higher in December as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened, a survey showed Friday.The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group gained to 50.3 from November’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating.Chinese manufacturing has been hampered by shortages of some components including semiconductors and disruptions in shipping. Some areas ordered factories to shut down temporarily starting in September to meet official energy efficiency targets.A measure of new orders improved to 49.7 from November’s 49.4, according to the China Federation of...
AFP

Foreign businesses worry as China food import law kicks in

Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
985theriver.com

China commerce ministry expects retail sales to reach around 50 trln yuan by 2025

BEIJING (Reuters) – China expects its retail sales to reach around 50 trillion yuan by 2025, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday. China will further strengthen the effect of consumption on economic development in the next five years, the commerce miniStry said in notice outlining ITS domestic trade plan for 2021-2025.
985theriver.com

Look to the future and stay focused, Xi tells China in New Year’s address

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of maintaining a “strategic focus” in his 2022 New Year address and of being mindful of “potential risks” in the Communist Party’s long-term vision to turn China into a global power. Xi in 2021...
985theriver.com

China to cut new energy vehicle subsidies by 30% in 2022

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will cut its subsidies on new energy vehicles (NEV), such as electric cars, by 30% next year, the Finance Ministry said on Friday. In a notice published on its website, the Ministry said the 2022 NEV subsidies policy will terminate on December 31, 2022, and NEV will not be subsidised afterwards.
985theriver.com

India’s Serum Institute applies for full approval of Covishield vaccine

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Serum Institute Of India has applied to the country’s drug regulator and the health ministry for full market authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, the company’s chief executive said in a tweet on Friday. Serum Institute produces AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name...
985theriver.com

China’s Tencent builds stake in UK digital bank Monzo

(Reuters) – Chinese gaming and social media company Tencent Holdings Ltd has taken a small stake in Britain’s Monzo as part of a fundraising, the digital bank said on Friday, just weeks after it fetched a valuation of $4.5 billion. Monzo did not disclose details of Tencent’s stake,...
Reuters

Most Asian currencies set to end 2021 in red, yuan shines

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were on course to end the second year of the pandemic on a negative note, with the Thai baht eyeing its worst year in two decades as the tourism-reliant economy remained under pressure from travel curbs. The baht was the region's worst-performing currency...
dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
FOXBusiness

Economists question whether China will ever overtake the U.S. as the top global economy

Some experts have questioned the narrative that China will "inevitably" overtake the U.S. as the top economic power in the world. China has set its sights on overtaking the U.S. through the symbolic gesture of its GDP surpassing that of the U.S., with 2020 providing a humbling opportunity as the U.S. economy shrank due to lockdowns and issues emerging out of the pandemic. The drop represented a relative gain of $1 trillion, putting China’s economy at $6.2 trillion behind the U.S.
hngn.com

Production of Chinese Military Aircraft, Other Associated Activities Related to Current Aerial Power Projects in China

In 2021 the Chinese military aircraft production in the year shows success as the Chinese Air Force is getting a slew of new and upgraded airplanes soon. Most Chinese aerospace and defense firms are nearly done with all the production and testing of their new models.Heightening tensions in the Taiwan Strait and other places where the Peoples Liberation Army is active will need the support of the Chinese air force.
