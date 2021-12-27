George and Durant clash in Los Angeles-Brooklyn matchup

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics Matchup Preview (12/29/21) The Clippers will travel to TD Garden and face the underperforming Celtics. The Clippers are on a 2-game losing streak and have lost 5 of their last 6 games. Paul George (elbow) is out for the next few weeks, which leaves a gaping hole in their offensive and defensive strategy. George is their best wing defender, as well as their best scorer. In addition to George being out, Reggie Jackson (COVID) is expected to be out until January 3rd. George (24.7 PPG) and Jackson (17.2 PPG) are the Clippers leading scorers this season. The Clippers will struggle to not drop in the standings with the next 10 games featuring teams like the Raptors, Nets, Suns, Grizzlies, Hawks, and Nuggets. Although they are 17-17, the Clippers could soon drop to being out of the play-in with the 11th seed Kings only 3.5 games back.

