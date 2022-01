Here’s when and where it will be available for sale. Cardi B is closing this year out with a bang! The Grammy Award winning artist is notorious for grand fashion moments and often referred to as one of today’s fashion icons. Her Paris Fashion Week takeover, red carpet appearances, and show-stopping outfit changes as the 2021 AMA host earned her a solid spot on ESSENCE’s list for Slays of the Year. However, although we’re less than five days away from the New Year, Cardi B isn’t finished slaying 2021 down just yet. She’s back to stunt one more time by teaming up with Reebok to present a jazzy collection inspired by New York City’s bright lights.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO