NFL

Reid on Mahomes playing shorthanded: "It was one of his greatest games"

KCTV 5
 5 days ago

The Chiefs were without Travis Kelce on...

www.kctv5.com

The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Has Telling Admission On Tyreek Hill’s Status

Tyreek Hill cleared the NFL’s health and safety protocols in time for the Kansas City Chiefs‘ clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the All-Pro wideout just didn’t feel like himself on Sunday. During this Wednesday’s media session, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that Hill was “exhausted out...
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

This weekend’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals will feature two of the league’s brightest young quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow will do battle on Sunday in an AFC contest with significant consequences for playoff seeding. Earlier this week, Burrow lauded Kansas City’s...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes explain Chiefs' adjustments against shell coverages

The early-season struggles that hamstrung the Kansas City Chiefs through October were a function of an abnormally ineffective defense and their offense’s inability to beat coverages that keyed in on stopping Andy Reid’s passing attack. Now, well beyond their past dysfunction, the Chiefs have proven they can bounce back from adversity and continue to compete against the best teams in the league.
Salina Post

🎥Chiefs' Reid, Mahomes, Jones talk football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, QB1 Patrick Mahomes, and DT Chris Jones fielded media questions during a Wednesday presser. From The Kansas City Chiefs Facebook page:. Remember: If you can't be at the games this season, you can catch the Chiefs on KINA (910...
12up

Patrick Mahomes will silence his haters vs. the Bengals

Just what in the heck is going on with people these days? With the Kansas City Chiefs set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the debate on Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow continues to heat up. No disrespect to Burrow, but Mahomes is clearly the better QB here....
News-Democrat

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones on playing Madden NFL

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talked Dec. 29, 2021, about appearing on the recent John Madden documentary, and about learning football by playing the Madden video games. Tackle Chris Jones said he always wanted to play as himself.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
