UPDATE: Coroner identifies two people killed in a house fire near Santa Maria Sunday night

UPDATE (2:45 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner is releasing the names of those who died in a house fire Sunday night

Officials identified them as 66-year-old Maria Lopez and 56-year-old Alicia Lopez-Buenrostro, both from Santa Maria.

The fire broke out on the 3300-block of Driftwood in the Tanglewood neighborhood. The cause is under investigation.

UPDATE (7:04 a.m.) - Officials say that two adult women were killed in the fire.

An adult man was transported to the hospital for burn treatment.

Officials say that thirteen people were living at the Driftwood Dr. residence. 10 were not there when the fire broke out. They have found temporary shelter.

(12:12 a.m.) - Two people were killed in a house fire on Driftwood Dr. in the Tanglewood area near Santa Maria late Sunday evening, officials say.

At 10:18 p.m. on Dec. 26, Santa Maria Fire and Santa Barbara County Fire crews responded to calls of a two-alarm structure fire in the 3000 block of Driftwood Dr.

Officials with Santa Barbara County Fire Department said the fire broke out in the single story house and had spread through the building when crews arrived.

It took crews about 20 minutes to knock down the flames.

Two people died in the fire. Another was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center with moderate burn injuries.

As a precaution, two Santa Barbara Sheriff's Deputies were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Several additional residents were not home when the fire broke out. Officials say they are being assisted with shelter.

The fire's cause is under investigation.