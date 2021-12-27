ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Mom, Interrupted: My Family Is Constantly Cutting Me Off. Is It Too Late To Break The Pattern?

By Tonilyn Hornung
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWzZZ_0dWXjpzd00
kanvictory/AdobeStock kanvictory/AdobeStock

As a mom, I’m constantly…oh, wait…hang on a second…interrupted. When giving out instructions, retelling the greatest story ever, or showering, it’s all cut short. My family has a lot to say and it explodes in my general direction without a thought as to what I’m trying to accomplish. This pattern has been at play for a while now and honestly, it’s my fault. I let it build up like that sticky soap scum on my shower door because I wanted my 8-year-old, husband, and dogs to feel heard in their world — but now I’m feeling unsupported in mine. Is it too late to teach my family a new trick?

Like any habit, this one developed slowly and it was my family’s sense of urgency that reeled me in. I could hear in their voices such a need to express themselves that I gave them the immediate attention they craved. It often played out like this: My husband or son would have a quick question or major revelation and I stopped everything to hear it. When the pattern began several years ago, the infrequency of this scenario made taking time out of what I was doing no biggie. Showing my family I valued their words was important and there are occasions when immediacy matters — except now it matters all day, every time, all of the time.

“Mom, have you seen my homework?” my son asks as he bursts into the bathroom while I’m showering.

“There are occasions when immediacy matters — except now it matters all day, every time, all of the time.”

I hear the need in his voice and I answer without stopping myself, “Have you looked in your backpack?”

I see the lightbulb go on over my kid’s head and he runs off to find his homework. I wonder if there will be any more interruptions during my only real alone time today. But I don’t have to wonder for long because my husband walks in with the same question. (Does anyone in this house knock?) When I ask him to lock the door as he leaves, he looks confused. By now I shouldn’t be surprised by all the interruptions, but somehow, I am. What’s more, is the inkling of frustration I feel doesn’t shut off with the shower water.

Oh, please don’t misunderstand, I do like helping my crew. My mom-wife skillset is in such great demand it must be fairly remarkable — as long as I don’t have any remarks of my own to make. I love being able to provide answers about Minecraft while I’m peeing. I’m happy to be awoken from a much-needed nap to guide my husband through using the food processor. All kidding (not kidding) aside, I want to be there for my family—and acknowledging this desire is how the pattern started in the first place. But these disruptions have become such an all-the-time thing, I can’t take a deep breath without it being redirected.

“I feel like my time is no longer valued — it belongs to everyone else.”

For a bit, I tried ignoring all the cut-offs and cut-ins that bugged me. I mean, who cares if my train of thought gets derailed? I’m an adult. I can roll with it. Perhaps it’s my job as a mom and partner to be interrupted day and night. But pushing my feelings aside only made it worse. And, I’m certainly not expecting my 8-year-old to maintain an adult-like level of patience in this area; however, I have brought this occurrence up to my husband, and when I mentioned it…well, I was interrupted.

I push down feelings of defeat more often than my kid forgets to flush the toilet. Being heard helps me feel valued. It connects me with my family but I’m not feeling that full sense of connection because my unfinished thoughts hang like cartoon word bubbles cluttering up our kitchen. Each interjection feels like a push away and I feel like my time is no longer valued — it belongs to everyone else. I’ve been waiting for my family to recognize this pattern, but they don’t. So, it’s my turn to speak up — and have them listen because I’m trying to set a standard where everyone is heard equally.

“Hey family, can we…”

“Mom, I have to show you this program!” my son interrupts excitedly.

“Hey kiddo, I’d love to watch your program, but first can I finish my thought…” He nods.

It seems like the simplest of solutions, but giving my family a “pause button” has made all the difference. It serves as a reminder that there’s space for all of us to be heard. I’m never going to stop listening to my family’s stories about school, work, and bathroom breaks because those are the stories that connect us. But I am going to be more assertive when it’s my turn. In demonstrating how I valued them, I didn’t always take the time to value myself—and that’s a thought that definitely deserves to be heard.

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.

Comments / 13

SuzzzyQ
4d ago

Number one! What's with your open bathroom door policy? That is the ultimate invasion of privacy, and crossing the boundaries! Lock your bathroom door, for starters!

Reply
6
Lani Wells
4d ago

I was told that if you get interrupted 3 times then they don't want to hear what you want to or have to say. My husband used to do this to me. If I went to say something and he interrupted me. I wouldn't say what I wanted to say. So now he quits interrupting me.

Reply
3
Sally Martinez
2d ago

You have allowed it. You need to tell your family you are tired of being constantly interrupted and it is rude. Don't allow it. Ohh and lock the bathroom door.

Reply
3
Related
SheKnows

Pregnant Mom Cancels Large Christmas Party for Her Husband's Family & Now He's Demanding 'Formal Apology' — Was She Wrong?

‘Tis the season for holiday parties and huge family arguments, right? The holiday season can ramp up tension for anyone, but this one dad on Reddit seems to have taken it to a whole new level. He invited his entire family for a five-day celebration (yes, five entire days) at his home without consulting his pregnant wife first, who also, BTW, takes care of their 2-year-old. The 6-months-pregnant wife posted on Reddit’s popular Am I The A–hole? forum to ask others’ opinions on if she overreacted by cancelling all the plans behind her husband’s back. In the post, the mom wrote, “My...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Baby Names We Hope to Never Hear Again After 2021

Let’s face it: 2021 hasn’t exactly been a banner year for anyone on the whole planet. But if you had one of these names, you might have had an even worse year than a lot of others. While some of the baby names on the infamous list may be pretty obvious (bye-bye, Delta), there are a few you might be considering for your own child. We’re going to suggest you don’t. Read on for our picks for — sorry — possibly the worst baby names of 2021: Delta: Sorry, Kristen Bell (who gave her daughter this name): Delta may be forever associated...
RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

Woman gets revenge on Thanksgiving after boyfriend's mom was constantly rude to her

On Thanksgiving Day, one woman decided to stick it to her boyfriend's hateful mother. A few days after the holiday, she took to Reddit's "Am I the Asshole?" forum to ask fellow users if she made a mistake by allegedly "ruining Thanksgiving." She explained that her boyfriend's mom had spent the past few months being terribly rude to her, calling her by the wrong name and generally putting her down. Rather than calling her by her real name Jenny, she would refer to her by another random name, Janet. So, when his mother suggested that "Janet" cook the turkey for Thanksgiving, the Reddit user utilized the opportunity to be petty.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Minecraft
TODAY.com

To the Santa who made fun of my daughter's flapping hands

To the Santa who made fun of my daughter’s flapping,. My kids have waited all year to sit on your coveted lap. Excitement was bursting through their bodies. Which is why when my daughter took a seat beside you, her hands began to flap and flutter with joy. This...
KIDS
Slate

Help! My Future Mother-in-Law Is Furious I’m Wearing White for My Second Wedding.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. I WILL be the one in white: I am getting married for the second time to a wonderful man soonish, and I have found and bought the dress I’m certain is perfect for me. I love everything about it. There is one complete nonproblem (in my opinion), which is that it’s white. My future mother-in-law, who I’ve always felt was a bit rigid about tradition but never seemed like a fit-thrower, is livid about this. Livid! About a dress color! She told me it’s tacky and tasteless to wear white on my second marriage, and she won’t shut up about it. She’s tried to “reason” with me several times, and she’s even offered to buy me a new, “more appropriate” dress. She has begged my fiancé to get me to change my mind incessantly for weeks. After the first few incidents, he asked whether I’d be willing to wear an off-white dress for the ceremony and change to the white one for the reception (to which the answer is obviously no!).
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Mother says she was criticised by fellow moms for looking too ‘nice’ at playground

A mother has spoken about the positive impact taking time to get ready each morning has on her mental health after recounting an incident where she was criticised for looking too “nice” by fellow moms on the playground.Rosa, who goes by the username @rosapicosa on TikTok, recalled the encounter in a video posted to the app in October.“Last year, my son and I were on our weekly playground excursion when we came across the ever-intimidating mom group,” she began the video, which sees her getting ready in front of a mirror. “Now, I had zero reasons to believe they...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Upworthy

Mother uses family holiday card to let loved ones know her child is nonbinary and it's adorable

A young mother is being lauded for celebrating her child embracing their nonbinary identity and for sharing the same with their loved ones. Jennifer Chen posted a family holiday card featuring her husband Brendan Hay, and their twins Chloe and Clark to make the announcement in November. Chen introduced her kid as non-binary and shared their new name—Clark. As reported by TODAY, she wrote, "Clark prefers they/them/he pronouns and would like to be known as my kid/my son who is non-binary. Clark asked us to tell our friends and family who they are now."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

SheKnows

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy