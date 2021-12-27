ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elements of Dreams

Theory of Poltaran

Krampus Kills

Nirvana Game Of Life

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
‘Frozen’ Voice Actress Found Dead at 35 Years Old

Sad news to report as we have learned that Sayaka Kanda, the Frozen actress who voiced Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen has died. The Japanese actress, Sayaka Kanda is known for many voice-over roles including Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. She recently voiced Princess Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen and was to appear in the upcoming April 2022 production of Galaxy Express 999.
Blake Lively Elevates Her Mom Jeans With Louboutin Heeled Combat Boots With Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stepped out arm in arm. The couple and parents of their three daughters were seen walking in NYC on Thursday. Lively wore a pair of light-wash mom jeans with a black turtleneck top. She added a black Gucci belt to her look, and carried a black chain-strap purse over her shoulder. Reynolds wore a green button-up shirt, dark gray jacket and navy blue pants. For footwear, the “Gossip Girl” alum went with heeled combat boots by Christian Louboutin. The lace-up style booties featured a lug sole and a thick block heel reaching roughly 3 inches in height....
“Dishwasher Dreams”

Highly Recommended **** After the last 18 months PLUS, we are all desperately need of! laughter. Writer’s Theatre in Glencoe is delivering! While we are used to regular book plays and musicals in Glencoe, they are bringing something just a little different to their stage. A one man ( or if you count the Musician/Composer/Arranger Avirodh Sharma- two) show about a comedian’s life and his family history. “Dishwasher Dreams” , written by Alaudin Ullah, who also performs the entire 90 minutes of story telling, takes us back in time as his father left India ( the area that became Bangladesh) and arrived in New York’s “Spanish Harlem”.
Another Massive Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Movie Is Blowing up on Netflix

Netflix subscribers aren't done showing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson some love. Just weeks after his star-studded, action-packed film Red Notice soared to the top of the Netflix streaming charts, another Johnson-led film is making an impression. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off of the larger Fast & Furious franchise, has climbed to the top Global Top 10 films.
The Matrix Resurrections: Meta elements help to revitalize franchise

The unnecessary fourth film in “The Matrix” franchise has fun spoofing itself early only to go full “Matrix” as Neo chases the rabbit once again. Once it was revealed in the 1999 original movie that human beings were merely batteries for the machines, the directing team of Lana and Lilly Wachowski effectively ran out of ideas that shocked viewer conscience.
Element․Black Forms Strategic Partnership With DJ Snake

PRESS RELEASE. Social-fi has been the trend of the blockchain industry as of late. The concept, closely linked to the idea of co-creating, combines the terms “social” and “DeFi” to promote a diversified interactive platform for the public. Element.Black, a recent social-fi platform transforms the concept to a new level by bridging the gap between famous celebrities and fans. This includes their game Pixel Infinity, which allows celebrities and fans to break social barriers by including social interaction and making art together.
Mysteries Under Lake Ophelia

McGraw, Hill are in and out of the elements in gritty ‘1883’

After months of immersion in dusty fields and extreme weather, surrounded by horses and cattle in the open sprawl of Texas and Montana, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill forgot what it was like to experience the comforts of a luxury hotel. h “When we walked in, it was like, wow, this is what a hotel is like? After all the years I’ve been on the road, it took a minute to adjust because we’ve been that deep in it,” Hill said. h She and fellow country music powerhouse McGraw were celebrating the premiere of “1883,” the gritty Western prequel to “Yellowstone,” at the opulent Wynn Las Vegas last weekend.
Parisian Dream

Along the banks of the Seine, you’ll find plenty of alluring places to sip a cocktail in the company of fine art. In Aurora, a similar experience is waiting aside the Fox River at French 75. “It’s a step back in time,” says owner Hope Ashworth of her new...
Woman becomes first person ever with Māori face tattoo to present news

An “inspiring” newsreader has made history as the first person with a MÄori face tattoo to present primetime news. Oriini Kaipara hosted Newshub’s 6 o’clock news on Monday (December 27) to fill in for regular hosts Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts. She is set to take up a permanent role for the news outlet’s 4.30pm bulletin but hopes to become a presenter for the 6.00pm slot.Kaipara explained that she got the tattoo in 2017 after a DNA test revealed she was 100 per cent MÄori. The moko kauae – a sacred lower chin tattoo worn by MÄori women...
Insect War

The Choice VR

16 Best Zelda Breath Of The Wild Glitches Of 2021

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is set to release in 2022. But while we wait, Max--aka RinHara5aki--is still going strong with the original Breath of the Wild, covering both Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild and amazing exploits and glitches found by the community. In this video, we’re covering the most impactful finds of 2021.
We Were Here Forever

Spider-Man: No Way Home Passes $1 Billion At The Box Office

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to soar at the box office, becoming the first movie during the pandemic to make $1 billion globally, according to Deadline. Through Sunday, December 26, No Way Home made $1.05 billion worldwide. It's also Sony's second biggest movie ever, only trailing Spider-Man: Far From Home, which made $1.13 billion.
