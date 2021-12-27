Elements of Dreams

After months of immersion in dusty fields and extreme weather, surrounded by horses and cattle in the open sprawl of Texas and Montana, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill forgot what it was like to experience the comforts of a luxury hotel. h “When we walked in, it was like, wow, this is what a hotel is like? After all the years I’ve been on the road, it took a minute to adjust because we’ve been that deep in it,” Hill said. h She and fellow country music powerhouse McGraw were celebrating the premiere of “1883,” the gritty Western prequel to “Yellowstone,” at the opulent Wynn Las Vegas last weekend.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO