Video Games

Insect War

Gamespot
 4 days ago

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

Theory of Poltaran

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Choice VR

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Child vs Clowns

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Mister Chief DLC Is Out Now

Following the Halo Infinite cat ear DLC, the sci-fi shooter has now added "Mister Chief" cosmetics. There are seven items in all included with the DLC bundle, which costs 2,000 credits. The items include a weapon charm, vehicle decal, and a new AI model, among other things. You can see...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Nirvana Game Of Life

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Biggest Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games Of 2022 And Beyond

The Nintendo Switch keeps building in strength, thanks to a library of great first-party games and strong third-party support. With the flexibility of playing while docked to a TV or as a handheld, portable console, it's a great way to enjoy your favorite games. We've already seen plenty of brilliant Nintendo Switch games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so it's exciting to know there's more to come. Whether you've been a Switch owner from the beginning, or are perhaps eyeing the new OLED version, there are plenty of upcoming games to get excited about. To help you find your next gaming obsession, we've compiled a list of the biggest upcoming Nintendo Switch games to watch out for over the next year.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Mysteries Under Lake Ophelia

TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

16 Best Zelda Breath Of The Wild Glitches Of 2021

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is set to release in 2022. But while we wait, Max--aka RinHara5aki--is still going strong with the original Breath of the Wild, covering both Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild and amazing exploits and glitches found by the community. In this video, we’re covering the most impactful finds of 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Gamespot

Fortnite Crew Pack For January 2022 Pack Includes Snow Stealth Slone

After the trailer for the January 2022 Fortnite Crew pack leaked earlier in the month, Epic Games has confirmed the return of IO higher-up and Fortnite villain Dr. Slone is the next Fortnite Crew Pack. As the leak showed, Snow Stealth Slone, will come equipped with a Snow Stealth Hardcase...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Former Call Of Duty Dev Says Series Needs "Revitalization"

Robert Bowling, the former creative strategist at Call of Duty studio Infinity Ward from 2006-2012, has commented on the future of the Call of Duty series. Posting on Twitter, Bowling said the Call of Duty franchise needs to be rebuilt. "We need more than iteration, we need revitalization," Bowling said...
VIDEO GAMES
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Monster Asteroid Will Hurtle Towards Earth’s Atmosphere in New Year

There’s a gigantic asteroid speeding towards the planet. And it’s giving us the whole Don’t Look Up vibe. Now, don’t freak out too much when we tell you this. Said asteroid is the size of a football field and is supposed to get close to Earth, Jan. 11. But there’s no need for a Doomsday Clock. Let’s quantify space close. Normal human close (even with social distancing) isn’t the same as astronomically close. This asteroid is set to pass within 3.48 million miles of our planet. That still makes it an NEO. That’s a near-earth object for you non-space types.
ASTRONOMY
Gamespot

Elements of Dreams

ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

Biggest PlayStation Games Coming in 2022

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. 2021 has certainly been an interesting year for PlayStation. While we’ve had some tremendous highs and extremely low lows, not to mention the continuing pandemic, it certainly can’t be denied that 2021 has been a unique first year for the PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Most Anticipated Xbox Exclusives For 2022 and Beyond

2021 was a great year for the Xbox Series X and S! We got games like Microsoft Flight Simulator, Forza Horizon 5 and of course Halo Infinite. Not to mention lots of massive Game Pass drops and even more cloud gaming options. And after a bunch of delays, acquisitions and announcements, 2022 is shaping up to be an even bigger year for the consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

We Were Here Forever

TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Best 2021 Live Service Games

We live in an age where some games just keep on going, with post-launch roadmaps advertising months or years of future content. Hate 'em or love 'em, live-service games are here to stay (that's kind of their whole shtick). In 2021, five live-service games stood out above the rest, implementing substantial improvements to their existing formula or finding new ways to tell ever-expanding stories. Here are GameSpot's best live-service games of 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Cobra Kai Skins Are Coming To Sweep The Leg

Fortnite is set to mix in some karate with its gunplay as new Cobra Kai-inspired gear has been revealed in celebration of the hit Netflix show's Season 4 release. Ten fresh skins--five male and five female--will let players dress as one of the three main schools in Cobra Kai: Eagle Fang, Miyagi-Do, and the titular Cobra Kai itself. The skins can be purchased separately or in two bundles, Karate KO and Dojo Showdown.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Spider-Man: No Way Home Passes $1 Billion At The Box Office

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to soar at the box office, becoming the first movie during the pandemic to make $1 billion globally, according to Deadline. Through Sunday, December 26, No Way Home made $1.05 billion worldwide. It's also Sony's second biggest movie ever, only trailing Spider-Man: Far From Home, which made $1.13 billion.
MOVIES

