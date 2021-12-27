Thugs Never Die

Just when I was really getting into the Brooke/Deacon story, The Bold and the Beautiful went and ruined it with a series of events that may have been fun to watch unfold but made no sense. And sadly, the bus that plowed down Deacon was hungry for more, so by week’s end, a few other locals were tossed beneath its wheels. Let’s take a quick look at what went down and then focus on the changes that could take this show to the next level in 2022.

TV SERIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO