Theory of Poltaran

Showtime’s Yellowjackets never lets you forget that teenage girldom is a brutal, thrilling, all-consuming (lol) experience. The series from Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson about a varsity girls’ soccer team from New Jersey that crashes in the Canadian wilderness and is forced to survive there for 19 months is a bloody good time (again, lol, but also, sorry), not to mention a treasure trove of mysteries and misdirects. With its split timeline in the 2021 present and flashbacks to the girls’ ordeal in 1996, Yellowjackets boasts one of the best combined adult and teen casts currently on TV and then maneuvers them into friendship, alliance, and enmity with each other.
