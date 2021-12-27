ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theory of Poltaran

Gamespot
 4 days ago

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

Insect War

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Krampus Kills

ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

The Choice VR

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Nirvana Game Of Life

VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Elite Daily

5 The Witcher Season 3 Theories

The good thing about Netflix’s biggest hits is that new seasons are greenlit ahead of time, unlike most of the streamer’s regular fare. The Crown still has Seasons 5 and 6 to go; Bridgerton Season 2 is still months away, yet Seasons 3 and 4 are guaranteed. Similarly, The Witcher Season 3 was announced ages ago, but it’s only now that Season 2 has arrived that fans have any idea of what might happen. These The Witcher Season 3 theories posit some of the outcomes from Season 2’s wild finish.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

We Were Here Forever

TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

The Theory Connecting ‘The Cabin in the Woods’ to ‘This Is The End’

There are some theories out there that make a lot of sense, but they’re still heavily debated by those that might not think that they align so readily. The funny thing about that is the fact that many theories can align just fine for one very interesting reason; it’s all a matter of perspective. Those telling the story usually control the narrative, which means that when telling the story of The Cabin in the Woods and This Is The End, one can say that the premise of the first could easily cause the events of the second. Any that have seen the movie might find a reason to agree even if they have arguments to contend with the idea, since the ending of Cabin in the Woods shows what could easily be explained as the Old Gods, meaning that the gods of the earth, the satanic things that would be looked at as demons and devils straight from the pit, thereby satisfying the religious angle of This Is The End. Some might want to argue that there’s no way that this is the case given the different feel of each movie, but many would be willing to at least think about it.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
TV & VIDEOS
NME

George R.R. Martin explains why he worked on ‘Elden Ring’

Author George R.R. Martin has shared what made him want to help out with “a bit of worldbuilding” on Elden Ring. In a blog shared on Saturday (December 18), the author – best known for writing Game Of Thrones – explained how he was involved with the creation of FromSoftware‘s Elden Ring.
VIDEO GAMES
Outsider.com

Bruce Willis Action Movie Flop Is Now Killing It on Netflix

Bruce Willis has spent most of the last several years making films that open in the $5 DVD bin, Redbox, or on VOD screens. There is the occasional gem, but some end up forgotten to time. Then there are the ones that go forgotten in theaters but find their footing on streaming years later.
MOVIES
Sonic State

How The Beatles Used Indian Music Theory

The Beatles have been in the news a lot recently, since their superb 'Get Back' documentary from Peter Jackson was released. This video from David Bennet seeks to explain and give examples of the use of Indian Music theory within the Fab Four's music. His videos are always well explained and clear, which makes taking the (often) new ideas on board that much easier.
MUSIC
Fatherly

Wild ‘Hawkeye’ Theory: That’s Not Same Kingpin!

The Hawkeye finale was wild. But, it was also emotionally satisfying and great. That said, if you’re suddenly interested in Kingpin again, you may find that in rewatching Daredevil on Netflix, that these two Kingpins don’t really match up. This leads to the obvious question. Although Vincent D’Onofrio returned to play Kingpin in Hawkeye — reprising his role from the 2015-2018 Netflix series Daredevil — there’s plenty to indicate that this is a NEW VERSION of Kingpin.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Our Spooky, Sexy Yellowjackets Theories

Showtime’s Yellowjackets never lets you forget that teenage girldom is a brutal, thrilling, all-consuming (lol) experience. The series from Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson about a varsity girls’ soccer team from New Jersey that crashes in the Canadian wilderness and is forced to survive there for 19 months is a bloody good time (again, lol, but also, sorry), not to mention a treasure trove of mysteries and misdirects. With its split timeline in the 2021 present and flashbacks to the girls’ ordeal in 1996, Yellowjackets boasts one of the best combined adult and teen casts currently on TV and then maneuvers them into friendship, alliance, and enmity with each other.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

5 Emily In Paris Season 3 Theories

Nobody can get the internet talking quite like Emily Cooper. The fashion-forward influencer finally returned for another full seasons romantic drama and career bombshells, but the biggest shocks came in the final moments of Emily in Paris Season 2. After *that* major cliffhanger, here are some of the prominent Emily in Paris Season 3 theories to think over while you wait for the next season.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Fortnite Cobra Kai Skins Are Coming To Sweep The Leg

Fortnite is set to mix in some karate with its gunplay as new Cobra Kai-inspired gear has been revealed in celebration of the hit Netflix show's Season 4 release. Ten fresh skins--five male and five female--will let players dress as one of the three main schools in Cobra Kai: Eagle Fang, Miyagi-Do, and the titular Cobra Kai itself. The skins can be purchased separately or in two bundles, Karate KO and Dojo Showdown.
VIDEO GAMES
hazard-herald.com

‘Hawkeye’: 5 Theories Going Into the Season 1 Finale

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Hawkeye Season 1.]. Hawkeye on Disney+ is wrapping up its action-packed mystery just in time for the holidays. But with the season finale quickly approaching, many bows still remain untied. Teaming up with superfan and wannabe hero Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) must work with his new protégé to clear the targets off their backs, all while facing the consequences of his turn as the vigilante Ronin.
TV SERIES

