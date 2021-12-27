ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Choice VR

Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign In to follow. Follow The...

www.gamespot.com

GeekyGadgets

HalfDive VR headset designed to be worn lying down

If you would like to take a more relaxed approach when experience VR games and applications you may be interested in a new VR headset and virtual reality system called HalfDive which has been specifically designed to be worn lying down. The innovative project has been launched via Kickstarter and already raised over $160,000 thanks to nearly 200 backers with still 37 days remaining. Created by a design team based in Tokyo Japan the unique VR system offers controls and a more relaxed state of immersion. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $759 or £562 (depending on current exchange rates).
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Outriders, Bulletstorm Dev Acquires Green Hell VR Studio For New VR Ports

People Can Fly, the studio behind games like Outriders and Gears of War: Judgment, has acquired a controlling stake in Green Hell VR developer, Incuvo. The studio announced the acquisition earlier this week, confirming that Incuvo will make unspecified projects “compatible with all virtual reality platforms”. This is People Can Fly’s second major VR-based acquisition; the studio previously purchased The Brookhaven Experiment studio, Phosphor Games, and rebranded it to People Can Fly Chicago. It’s yet to release a VR game, however.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Volumetric VR Movie Construct Comes To PC VR Next Week

PresenZ’s volumetric VR movie, Construct, will be available to watch in full on PC VR headsets next week. The ambitious short will release on Steam, and you can try a free demo right now for a taste of what to expect. The film has a focus on action, following a robot that fights for its life after stumbling upon a crime scene. You watch the experience unfold in third-person with a full six degrees of freedom (6DOF) of camera movement. The piece lasts around 8 minutes and you can check out a trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Video: The State of PlayStation VR in 2021

The PlayStation 5 might be shiny and all, but another piece of important Sony tech still making waves (just about) is, of course, PSVR. The original headset launched in 2016, having recently celebrated its fifth anniversary on the market. As such, we found ourselves wondering: where does Sony’s take on virtual reality currently stand in 2021, on the brink of next year when its second hardware revision is imminent? That’s the question we ask in today’s reflective video.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

UploadVR’s Best VR Of 2021 Awards – Nominees

Roll out the red carpet, it’s time for UploadVR’s Best of 2021 awards nominees!. 2021 was a year unlike any else the VR industry has ever seen. With relatively few major new headset releases, all eyes were on big new software debuts to satiate the ever-growing list of PC VR gamers, devoted PSVR fans and the swarm of new Quest 2 customers that took their first dip into the world of VR this year.
VIDEO GAMES
Road to VR

Road to VR’s 2021 Game of the Year Awards

Whether you’re off dodging lasers and defusing bombs, shooting back hordes of zombies with your friends, or just sitting down for a quiet night alone with a photogrammetric jigsaw puzzle, there’s plenty of options out there on how you to teleport yourself to another universe through the magic of virtual reality.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Fanatical Quest VR Bundle Now Available

Oculus Quest VR games don’t get a massive sale – and are almost-never thrown in a bundle. For the first time, Fanatical has a bundle bringing eight games for $14.99. Given that every game included costs close to that, this is a fantastic deal if you want even one of the games offered up. $14.99 gets you Zombieland: Headshot Fever, Ghost Giant, Death Lap, Accounting+, Skyworld Kingdom Brawl, Gadgeteer, SculptrVR, Gloomy Eyes, and a 60% coupon for Zero Caliber: Reloaded on Fanatical. There’s a lot of variety here and Zombieland looks like the real great value here – although Skyworld looks like a ton of fun as well.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

New To VR? Start Here – Quest 2, PC VR, PSVR Christmas Guide

So, you’ve just got a Quest 2 or another VR headset for Christmas and you’re wondering where to start, what games to download or how to jump into the metaverse? We’ve got you covered. Virtual reality can be a bit intimidating to newcomers. It’s hard to know...
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Phasmophobia To Get Major VR Rework In 2022

Ever-popular co-op horror game, Phasmophobia, will get a major VR rework in 2022. Developer Kinetic revealed an extensive roadmap for the PC title earlier this week, including plans for difficulty options and progression. But a big part of the plan is updates to the game’s optional VR support, including a new VR interaction system, moving to OpenXR and compatibility with Unity engine updates. No release window was given for these particular updates just yet.
VIDEO GAMES
vrfocus.com

VRFocus’ Most Anticipated VR Games Of 2022

Another year is over and what a year 2021 was. Great videogames and awesome new tech but those pandemic issues never subsided so bring on the metaverse. Now isn’t the time to reminisce, now’s the time to look ahead and when it comes to virtual reality (VR) titles on the horizon there is plenty to get excited about. Here are the ones VRFocus is most interested in playing.
VIDEO GAMES
zycrypto.com

The First Interactive NFT In The World – VR Movie On Mars

“Gravity explains the motions of the planets, but it cannot explain who sets the planets in motion.”. The future of the Mars4 Metaverse will be set in motion by our community. With that in mind, please allow us to introduce you to one of our first community members and Mars4...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The 9 best VR games of 2021

From long-awaited sequels such as Lone Echo II to The Climb 2, this year’s consumer VR games have brought fans hours of entertainment and some unique titles in a myriad of different genres. VR games are still in their infancy compared to the legacy next-gen consoles are bringing to...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

ALVO VR Update 1.12 Patch Notes

Update 1.12 has arrived for ALVO VR, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. Most players think VR gaming is something that can only happen on the PC platform, but that is not the case. PS VR is something that many players have been enjoying since its release, and many titles have joined this way of play. This is the case for ALVO VR. The game is a First-person shooter that sets players against each other in TDM style matches. Here’s everything new with ALVO VR update 1.12.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Cooking Simulator VR Review: A Frantic Celebration Of VR Realism And Chaos

Doing exactly what it says on the tin, Cooking Simulator VR is a great showcase of VR interactivity that can be absolutely hilarious. More in our Cooking Simulator VR review. Okay, stop right there. You don’t need to say the obvious thing here. Y’know, the one about why on earth you’d bother playing a VR cooking game when you could just cook real food? Do you have an exhaustive pantry with unlimited funds to spend on ingredients and a professional, TV-grade chef on-hand to give you tips?
RECIPES
howtogeek.com

How Important Are Refresh Rates in VR?

Sydney Butler has over 20 years of experience as a freelance PC technician and system builder. He's worked for more than a decade in user education and spends his time explaining technology to professional, educational, and mainstream audiences. His interests include VR, PC, Mac, gaming, 3D printing, consumer electronics, the web, and privacy. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Research Psychology with a focus on Cyberpsychology in particular. Read more...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Insect War

Sign In to follow. Follow Insect War, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

16 Best Zelda Breath Of The Wild Glitches Of 2021

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is set to release in 2022. But while we wait, Max--aka RinHara5aki--is still going strong with the original Breath of the Wild, covering both Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild and amazing exploits and glitches found by the community. In this video, we’re covering the most impactful finds of 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Biggest PlayStation Games Coming in 2022

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. 2021 has certainly been an interesting year for PlayStation. While we’ve had some tremendous highs and extremely low lows, not to mention the continuing pandemic, it certainly can’t be denied that 2021 has been a unique first year for the PS5.
VIDEO GAMES

