The Phoenix Suns last sent three players to the All-Star game during the 2006-07 season, punching tickets for Steve Nash, Shawn Marion, and Amar’e Stoudemire. Hard times fell upon the Suns after that era, but now with the team led by Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton, another chance at glory and trio of All-Star nods lie within their reach.

