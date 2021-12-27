ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Krampus Kills

Gamespot
 4 days ago

Eurogamer.net

Warzone Krampus: How to inflict damage to Krampus and kill Krampus in Warzone and Vanguard

Inflict 365 points of damage to Krampus and kill Krampus 3 times are one of the challenges to complete in both Warzone and Vanguard, respectively. As part of the Festive Fervor event, which is themed around Christmas, Krampus joins in to celebrate alongside the task to kill 10 Elf Team Six members hiding. The main difference here is that each game has a slight variation in terms of objective, but the task remains the same.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Elements of Dreams


ENTERTAINMENT
GamesRadar+

Where to find Warzone Krampus and how to kill him in the Festive Fervor event

Warzone Krampus might be hunting you down as you venture into Caldera or Rebirth Island during the new Festive Fervor event. While Krampus hunts teams somewhat randomly, collecting coal from the new Festive Fir Trees and their gifts will put you on the naughty list and make Krampus more likely to hunt you. You’ll know when he’s on your tail, however, so be prepared to fight the festive demon with everything you’ve got as he’s incredibly tanky, can throw snowballs, and will teleport. Here’s what you need to know about how to find and kill Krampus in Call of Duty Warzone.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Krampus: The Naughty Cut Review

Krampus: The Naughty Cut is now available for purchase on Blu-ray. Directors’ cuts are having a moment. Earlier this year, I was very pleasantly surprised to see the foundational changes made to Zack Snyder’s Justice League result in an appreciably better movie. Francis Ford Coppola and Sylvester Stallone have both recently re-cut less stellar entries from the Godfather and Rocky series. DC fans have been pushing for Warner Bros. to let David Ayer deliver on his original vision of Suicide Squad. The common line I can draw through the above movies is that none of them were all that well-received upon their original release, so you can see how a new cut is kind of a “can’t lose” prospect. While alternate cuts of theatrically released movies can become the preferred choice for fans (looking at you Lord of the Rings: Extended Edition), they can also be a marketing ploy to get fans to double-dip and buy a version of the movie that restores footage better left on the cutting room floor. Krampus: The Naughty Cut doesn’t go so far as to add back scenes that detract from the experience, but the alterations are so slight that it’s hard to recommend it over the version released in the theaters.
MOVIES
InsideHook

How Krampus, the German Christmas Demon, Took Over America

Here in America, we traditionally think of Christmas as being a sweet, cozy holiday full of niceties: brightly wrapped presents, twinkling lights, a genteel old man in a red suit who appears to give you presents, visions of sugar plums, that sort of thing. Sure, there’s the threat of a lump of coal in a stocking, used to keep naughty children in check, but that’s still pretty tame compared to the horned, anthropomorphic goat demon with an affinity for schnapps who shows up to whip misbehaving children with a bundle of birch branches, toss them into a large sack and — depending on which variation of the legend you subscribe to — either eat them or drag them to hell.
ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

Mysteries Under Lake Ophelia


TV & VIDEOS
DBLTAP

Warzone Players Beg for Krampus Nerf

Some Warzone players have been having issues with Krampus in the Festive Fervor event. As part of the holiday features for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific, Festive Fervor has seen players earn some exclusive rewards during the limited-time event. All sorts of seasonal features have been added to the game, such as elves, Holiday Crates, and reskins. But one feature seems to be causing a bit of a stir in the Warzone community - Krampus.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
dexerto.com

Warzone players discover easiest way to kill Krampus: Just ‘jump him’

Call of Duty: Warzone’s holiday event, Festive Fervor, brought Krampus to the Pacific to wreak havoc. Now, players have figured out a simple, surprisingly effective way to kill Krampus – by ganging up on him and throwing hands. Krampus is a mythological monster. In Warzone, he’s a menace...
VIDEO GAMES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
disneydining.com

‘Frozen’ Voice Actress Found Dead at 35 Years Old

Sad news to report as we have learned that Sayaka Kanda, the Frozen actress who voiced Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen has died. The Japanese actress, Sayaka Kanda is known for many voice-over roles including Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. She recently voiced Princess Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen and was to appear in the upcoming April 2022 production of Galaxy Express 999.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Bruce Willis Action Movie Flop Is Now Killing It on Netflix

Bruce Willis has spent most of the last several years making films that open in the $5 DVD bin, Redbox, or on VOD screens. There is the occasional gem, but some end up forgotten to time. Then there are the ones that go forgotten in theaters but find their footing on streaming years later.
MOVIES
Popculture

Another Massive Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Movie Is Blowing up on Netflix

Netflix subscribers aren't done showing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson some love. Just weeks after his star-studded, action-packed film Red Notice soared to the top of the Netflix streaming charts, another Johnson-led film is making an impression. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off of the larger Fast & Furious franchise, has climbed to the top Global Top 10 films.
MOVIES
dbltap.com

When Does Krampus Leave in Vanguard and Warzone Pacific?

Some players are eagerly marking their calendars for the end of Krampus' Christmas retribution in Call of Duty (COD) Vanguard and Warzone Pacific. It's no secret that some Warzone players are sick and tired of Krampus making Warzone lobbies his personal hunting grounds. Several have already called for him to be nerfed, citing his "bullet sponge" reputation, two-hit kill, and game-wrecking behavior. When he appears, he instantly makes players flee in terror, messing up critical manuevers and essentially pausing battles until he can be brought down or kills his target.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Warzone devs nerf Krampus in response to community backlash

After days of complaints, Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific’s holiday demon, Krampus, is getting nerfed. The mythical monster was troubling players enough that Raven Software are toning things down for the Festive Fervor event. Within less than a week of Caldera’s holiday break, fans have already grown weary of...
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

How to Get New Fortnite Krampus and Globe shaker Skins in Chapter 3

The new Fortnite Krampus and Globe shaker Skins have finally been re-released in the game after a lot of speculations from the online community. The Fortnite Krampus and Globe shaker Skins have been released on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas and fans have already gone gaga over these Christmas-themed skins.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

'Krampus Anti-Cheat' Takes Down Hacker, Spreads Good Will to Honest Players

A video displaying Krampus taking down a Call of Duty: Warzone hacker has garnered praise for the community after controversy over his appearance in-game. The post, published to the CODWarzone subreddit board on Monday, Dec. 20, has received a 95% upvote rate with players praising the Christmas beast for his handiwork. Several have joked that Krampus is the physical manifestation of the new Ricochet anti-cheat software in-game. Now, this is backing those claims—serious or not. Either way, as poster TylerMaillet wrote, this is one of the "most satisfying" kills Krampus has made to date.
VIDEO GAMES

