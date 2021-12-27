Krampus Kills

Krampus: The Naughty Cut is now available for purchase on Blu-ray. Directors’ cuts are having a moment. Earlier this year, I was very pleasantly surprised to see the foundational changes made to Zack Snyder’s Justice League result in an appreciably better movie. Francis Ford Coppola and Sylvester Stallone have both recently re-cut less stellar entries from the Godfather and Rocky series. DC fans have been pushing for Warner Bros. to let David Ayer deliver on his original vision of Suicide Squad. The common line I can draw through the above movies is that none of them were all that well-received upon their original release, so you can see how a new cut is kind of a “can’t lose” prospect. While alternate cuts of theatrically released movies can become the preferred choice for fans (looking at you Lord of the Rings: Extended Edition), they can also be a marketing ploy to get fans to double-dip and buy a version of the movie that restores footage better left on the cutting room floor. Krampus: The Naughty Cut doesn’t go so far as to add back scenes that detract from the experience, but the alterations are so slight that it’s hard to recommend it over the version released in the theaters.

