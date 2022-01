Routine self-care: Usually self-care is the first thing to go when things get hectic. Remember, if you are not making time to factor in some well-needed relaxation, you will not be your best for anyone else! Self-care looks different for everyone and can include: setting aside a quiet time during the day when you don’t have to worry about anyone else, reading a book, going for a walk, taking a bath, meditating, working out, drawing, crafts, or something else you love that is just for you.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO