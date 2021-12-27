ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks play the Magic, aim for 4th straight win

By The Associated Press
The State-Journal
 4 days ago

Milwaukee Bucks (22-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (7-27, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bucks take on Orlando. The Magic are 4-19 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando has a 1-17 record in games...

Miami Herald

Bucks complete sweep of Magic 136-118, push win streak to 5

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, Jrue Holiday added 25 points and Khris Middleton had 22 as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to five games with a 136-118 victory over the Orlando Magic on Thursday night. DeMarcus Cousins had 15 points off the bench for the Bucks, who completed...
NBA
FanSided

3 takeaways from Milwaukee Bucks’ road win over the Orlando Magic

Following a Christmas Day thriller against the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks were back in action last night as they squared off against the Orlando Magic. After some back and forth battling early, the Bucks assumed full control of the game and built up a lead as large as 29 points. Yet, the severely shorthanded Magic showcased their resiliency during a spirited run in the second half that helped them get back into the game. Largely thanks to rookie Franz Wagner, who had himself a career night with 38 points, Orlando cut Milwaukee’s lead to just single digits several times during the half. Despite the Magic’s best efforts, the Bucks managed to hold them off in the end and spoil Wagner’s big night by securing the 127-110 road victory. It was a wildly turbulent matchup, and let us take a closer look at three takeaways that it produced.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
NBA
Draymond Green reveals NBA's biggest trash-talker - and it's not who you'd think

The Golden State Warriors forward is a notorious smack-talker, and widely considered one of the best in the NBA. However, Draymond Green recently revealed the league’s surprise trash-talker – and it’s not who you’d expect. Draymond Green is widely recognised as one of the most passionate...
Cavs star Kevin Love’s 4-word reaction to Ricky Rubio injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered an upset loss at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. However, the defeat isn’t the Cavs’ main concern as Ricky Rubio exited the game with an apparent knee injury. While driving into the paint near the two-minute mark of the...
NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Lakers Trade Rumor

Earlier Thursday night, a report emerged suggesting the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the market for a new point guard. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers are in “serious” discussions with Cleveland after losing point guard Ricky Rubio to a season-ending ACL injury. According to Shams, Cleveland spoke with the Los Angeles Lakers about veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.
NBA COVID fallout: Isaiah Thomas (Mavericks), Joe Johnson (Celtics) among players on 10-day contracts

With the omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
3 non-trade options the Cavs should consider replacing Ricky Rubio with

The Cavs have lost Ricky Rubio for the season. The worst fears were realized this evening when the Cavs found out one of their key pieces for the season has been lost. Ricky Rubio is out for the year with a torn left ACL. The injury usually takes 6-9 months to rehab and recover from, though more complicated cases could see 12-16 months. It’s unknown how long Rubio’s injury will take to heal, and considering Rubio was in a contract year and playing well enough to get another big-time deal, the injury couldn’t have come at a worse time.
