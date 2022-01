Thankfully, more and more Floridians are getting the message. Our state and country have an affordability problem. You read about it everywhere — whether it’s housing, gas, food, but especially health care. This pandemic has only exacerbated the inequality of those with health care coverage and those without. Unfortunately, 12.3% of Floridians are without. But there is good news; it doesn’t have to be that way. And thankfully, more and more Floridians are getting the message.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 8 DAYS AGO