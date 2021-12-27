Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 04:18:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Madison; Northern Oneida; Southern Oneida Patchy dense fog through the morning commute Areas of fog, some locally dense, will continue across the area through the morning commute. Visibilities under 1/2 mile will be possible in some locations. Commuters should exercise caution, allowing for extra time on the road this morning. Remember to leave plenty of room between vehicles and use low beam headlights as much as possible.
Effective: 2021-12-31 05:59:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 08:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Fog will be dense at times across portions of the North Carolina foothills, northwest into the Mountain Empire of Southwest Virginia, as well, as Southeast West Virginia. Visibilities at times will be less than half a mile, especially along river valleys. The fog should lift by 10am. Those traveling should allow more time to get to your place of arrival. Use low beams and keep extra distance between vehicles.
Effective: 2021-12-31 16:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from noon Saturday to midnight CST Sunday night. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-12-31 15:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-03 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from noon Saturday to midnight CST Sunday night. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-01-01 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Moniteau; Monroe; Montgomery; Pike; Ralls WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 inches, sleet accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch, and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois, and portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to Midnight CST Saturday Night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Effective: 2021-01-01 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-31 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy STRONG SOUTH WINDS TODAY Strong south winds are expected to develop along the Lower Texas Coast later this morning into the afternoon. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 35 mph will be possible. A Wind Advisory may be needed this afternoon if winds become stonger than forecast. Strong, gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, blow down tree limbs, and cause a few power outages. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle in cross winds. Secure outdoor objects.
Effective: 2021-12-31 04:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 02:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...All Florida panhandle and Big Bend beaches. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-12-31 04:20:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dorchester COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester County. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/11 AM 3.3 1.2 1.5 1 MINOR 31/11 PM 2.8 0.7 1.5 1 NONE 01/12 PM 3.5 1.4 1.6 1-2 MINOR 02/12 AM 3.2 1.1 1.8 2 NONE 02/01 PM 3.5 1.4 1.6 2 MINOR 03/01 AM 2.5 0.4 1.1 2-3 NONE CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/03 AM 2.4 0.4 1.5 1 NONE 31/02 PM 3.2 1.2 1.4 1 NONE 01/02 AM 2.8 0.8 1.5 1 NONE 01/03 PM 3.3 1.3 1.4 1 NONE 02/03 AM 2.9 0.9 1.6 1 NONE 02/04 PM 3.4 1.4 1.5 2 NONE
Effective: 2021-12-31 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Fairfield COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. For the Coastal Flood Statement, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Fairfield County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 AM to 10 AM EST Saturday. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread minor coastal flooding is possible during Sunday morning`s high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. STAMFORD HARBOR AT STAMFORD CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.4 FT, MODERATE 11.0 FT, MAJOR 12.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/09 AM 9.9/10.4 2.0/ 2.5 1.4/ 1.9 0 MINOR 31/09 PM 8.5/ 9.0 0.6/ 1.1 1.3/ 1.8 0 NONE 01/10 AM 9.7/10.2 1.8/ 2.2 1.0/ 1.5 0 MINOR 01/10 PM 8.7/ 9.2 0.8/ 1.3 1.2/ 1.7 0-1 NONE 02/10 AM 9.1/ 9.6 1.2/ 1.7 0.2/ 0.8 0-1 NONE 02/11 PM 8.6/ 9.1 0.7/ 1.1 0.8/ 1.3 1 NONE BRIDGEPORT HARBOR AT BRIDGEPORT CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.9 FT, MODERATE 10.4 FT, MAJOR 11.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/09 AM 9.1/ 9.6 1.8/ 2.2 1.3/ 1.8 0 MINOR 31/09 PM 7.8/ 8.3 0.5/ 1.0 1.3/ 1.8 0 NONE 01/09 AM 9.1/ 9.6 1.8/ 2.2 1.2/ 1.7 0 MINOR 01/10 PM 8.0/ 8.5 0.7/ 1.1 1.3/ 1.8 0-1 NONE 02/10 AM 9.0/ 9.5 1.7/ 2.2 1.0/ 1.5 1 MINOR 02/11 PM 7.6/ 8.1 0.2/ 0.8 0.8/ 1.3 1 NONE
Effective: 2021-12-31 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Westchester COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Westchester County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized minor coastal flooding is possible during Saturday and Sunday morning`s high tides. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. HUDSON RIVER AT PIERMONT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.4 FT, MODERATE 7.4 FT, MAJOR 8.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 3.4 FT, MAJOR 4.4 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/07 AM 4.9/ 5.4 0.9/ 1.4 0.9/ 1.4 0 NONE 31/08 PM 4.2/ 4.7 0.2/ 0.7 1.0/ 1.5 0 NONE 01/08 AM 5.1/ 5.6 1.1/ 1.6 0.9/ 1.4 0 NONE 01/09 PM 4.2/ 4.7 0.2/ 0.7 0.9/ 1.4 0 NONE 02/09 AM 5.2/ 5.7 1.3/ 1.8 1.0/ 1.5 0 NONE 02/09 PM 3.9/ 4.4 -0.2/ 0.3 0.6/ 1.1 0 NONE LITTLE NECK BAY AT KINGS POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.0 FT, MODERATE 10.5 FT, MAJOR 13.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/08 AM 9.6/10.1 1.8/ 2.2 1.0/ 1.5 0 NONE 31/09 PM 8.6/ 9.1 0.8/ 1.3 1.4/ 1.9 0 NONE 01/09 AM 9.7/10.2 1.9/ 2.3 1.0/ 1.5 0 NONE 01/10 PM 8.7/ 9.2 0.9/ 1.4 1.3/ 1.8 0 NONE 02/09 AM 9.5/10.0 1.7/ 2.2 1.6/ 2.0 0 NONE 02/11 PM 8.2/ 8.7 0.4/ 0.9 0.7/ 1.1 1 NONE STAMFORD HARBOR AT STAMFORD CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.4 FT, MODERATE 11.0 FT, MAJOR 12.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/09 AM 9.9/10.4 2.0/ 2.5 1.4/ 1.9 0 MINOR 31/09 PM 8.5/ 9.0 0.6/ 1.1 1.3/ 1.8 0 NONE 01/10 AM 9.7/10.2 1.8/ 2.2 1.0/ 1.5 0 MINOR 01/10 PM 8.7/ 9.2 0.8/ 1.3 1.2/ 1.7 0-1 NONE 02/10 AM 9.1/ 9.6 1.2/ 1.7 0.2/ 0.8 0-1 NONE 02/11 PM 8.6/ 9.1 0.7/ 1.1 0.8/ 1.3 1 NONE
Effective: 2021-12-30 19:34:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-30 22:45:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 731 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the Koolau mountains falling at rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour. Area stream are and will remain elevated from the rain over the mountains. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Waikane, Waiahole, Mililani, Wahiawa, Kahaluu, Pearl City, Ahuimanu, Aiea, Halawa, Moanalua, Kaneohe, Kalihi, Haleiwa, Maunawili, Manoa, Kailua, Waimanalo, Kahana Valley State Park, Whitmore Village and Helemano Housing. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1045 PM HST if flooding persists.
Effective: 2021-12-31 20:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Bay; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; South Walton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Effective: 2020-12-31 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Make sure to bring pets indoors. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central, north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Since these cold wind chills will occur over the New Year holiday, and there are sure to be a lot of festivities, ensure those who venture outside make it indoors safely. Plan now for a safe ride home.
Effective: 2021-01-01 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Clark; Scotland WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain and freezing drizzle. Ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to midnight CST Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, leading to near whiteout conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the afternoon and evening commute.
