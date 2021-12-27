Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Fairfield COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. For the Coastal Flood Statement, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Fairfield County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 AM to 10 AM EST Saturday. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread minor coastal flooding is possible during Sunday morning`s high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. STAMFORD HARBOR AT STAMFORD CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.4 FT, MODERATE 11.0 FT, MAJOR 12.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/09 AM 9.9/10.4 2.0/ 2.5 1.4/ 1.9 0 MINOR 31/09 PM 8.5/ 9.0 0.6/ 1.1 1.3/ 1.8 0 NONE 01/10 AM 9.7/10.2 1.8/ 2.2 1.0/ 1.5 0 MINOR 01/10 PM 8.7/ 9.2 0.8/ 1.3 1.2/ 1.7 0-1 NONE 02/10 AM 9.1/ 9.6 1.2/ 1.7 0.2/ 0.8 0-1 NONE 02/11 PM 8.6/ 9.1 0.7/ 1.1 0.8/ 1.3 1 NONE BRIDGEPORT HARBOR AT BRIDGEPORT CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.9 FT, MODERATE 10.4 FT, MAJOR 11.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/09 AM 9.1/ 9.6 1.8/ 2.2 1.3/ 1.8 0 MINOR 31/09 PM 7.8/ 8.3 0.5/ 1.0 1.3/ 1.8 0 NONE 01/09 AM 9.1/ 9.6 1.8/ 2.2 1.2/ 1.7 0 MINOR 01/10 PM 8.0/ 8.5 0.7/ 1.1 1.3/ 1.8 0-1 NONE 02/10 AM 9.0/ 9.5 1.7/ 2.2 1.0/ 1.5 1 MINOR 02/11 PM 7.6/ 8.1 0.2/ 0.8 0.8/ 1.3 1 NONE

