BTS member Suga has opened up about the evolution of his relationship with music over his career. In an interview with GQ Australia, the South Korean rapper and producer shared that he is trying to limit his exposure music in order to “carry on for a long time” as a musician. Suga had been deeply involved in the making of boyband’s music since their debut in 2013, and has been credited as a songwriter on the majority of their discography.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO