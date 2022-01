Recondite returns to his Plangent label in January 2022 with a hugely personal seventh studio album, Taum. The 11 expansive tracks were written between his Berlin home and the Lower Bavaria hinterland of his youth. In capturing the array of emotions he was feeling during the pandemic and mixing up both pastoral and urban influences, the album is his most diverse to date. It takes in classic Recondite tracks that are deep, melodic and meditative as well more edgy, darker beats inspired by his lifelong love of hip hop, grime and trap.

