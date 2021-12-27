Deividas Sirvydas - he's back

You wouldn't know LeBron James was in his 19th NBA season just by looking at the numbers. He's currently averaging 27.6 points per game for the Los Angeles Lakers—the most he's scored in a season since putting up 29.7 points per game for the 2009-10 Cleveland Cavaliers—and he's doing it with an effective field goal percentage of 58.6 percent, his highest total as a Laker. He's averaging more steals than he has since he left the Miami Heat and more blocks than he has since that first stint in Cleveland. If you didn't know any better, you'd say this is just another season of peak LeBron.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO