The ancient liturgical season of Advent has brought us to the point of Christmas, giving us much to think about and discuss. The first thing we notice is that several major religious traditions observe some of their most popular occasions at this time of year. That scheduling meme is important and helpful especially to us Texans, because it reminds us of just one more thing we have to be thankful for: viz — that, except for a few days of slightly cooler temperature, we don’t get any actual winter weather here at all. That’s just one of the many reasons we are so happy to live here, instead of up north in the frigid climes of those chilly states.

FESTIVAL ・ 6 DAYS AGO