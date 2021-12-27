Bits & Pieces: Zoo welcomes new rhino

Other items include upcoming Mexican Modernism exhibit at Portland Art Museum and plenty of events to take in.

Upcoming events

Here are some noteworthy events happening before, during and after New Year's Eve:

• Jerry Joseph & The Jackmorons continue their shows at Dante's, 350 W. Burnside, through Friday, Dec. 31.

More: www.danteslive.com.

• At Funhouse Lounge, 2432 S.E. 11th Ave., the unscripted "Star Trek" shows are returning in "USS Improvise: The Next Generation: The Musical" for the eighth season. Shows stage Dec. 30-Jan. 29.

More: www.funhouselounge.com.

• "New Year's Eve with Gladys Knight and the Oregon Symphony" helps ring in 2022, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 S.W. Broadway. Knight, a seven-time Grammy Award winner, will perform with the Oregon Symphony.

More: www.orsymphony.org.

• The Champagne Ball takes place starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at The Hilton Portland Downtown, 921 S.W. Sixth Ave.

More: www.eepurl.com/gN2K15.

• Broadway in Portland brings 10-time Tony Award-winning production of "The Band's Visit" musical to Keller Auditorium, Jan. 4-9. It's the offbeat story of a band of musicians who arrive in a town, and brings the town to life in unexpected ways.

More tickets: www.BroadwayInPortland.com.

• The "Royalty" is a New Year's Eve Bollywood party at Morrison Market, 722 S.E. 10th Ave., featuring DJ Prashant and others. It starts at 7 p.m.

More: www.jaihoparty.com.

Welcome rhino

The Oregon Zoo has welcomed a new female black rhino, 9-year-old Jozi from the Milwaukee County Zoo. She joins King in the zoo's Rhino Ridge — eventually, as keepers want to make sure they get along.

"Jozi's been settling in well behind the scenes and enjoying some rhinoceros spa time," said Michelle Schireman, senior keeper in the zoo's Africa area. "She likes facials and loves warm showers."

Jozi weighs about 2,400 pounds.

New exhibit

Make plans for the upcoming exhibit "Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism" from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection, Feb. 19-June 5, 2022 at Portland Art Museum. Tickets are now on sale.

More: www.portlandartmuseum.org.

