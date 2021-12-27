ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Bits & Pieces: Zoo welcomes new rhino

By Jason Vondersmith
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1anIWs_0dWXfcKu00 Other items include upcoming Mexican Modernism exhibit at Portland Art Museum and plenty of events to take in.

Upcoming events

Here are some noteworthy events happening before, during and after New Year's Eve:

• Jerry Joseph & The Jackmorons continue their shows at Dante's, 350 W. Burnside, through Friday, Dec. 31.

More: www.danteslive.com.

• At Funhouse Lounge, 2432 S.E. 11th Ave., the unscripted "Star Trek" shows are returning in "USS Improvise: The Next Generation: The Musical" for the eighth season. Shows stage Dec. 30-Jan. 29.

More: www.funhouselounge.com.

• "New Year's Eve with Gladys Knight and the Oregon Symphony" helps ring in 2022, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 S.W. Broadway. Knight, a seven-time Grammy Award winner, will perform with the Oregon Symphony.

More: www.orsymphony.org.

• The Champagne Ball takes place starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at The Hilton Portland Downtown, 921 S.W. Sixth Ave.

More: www.eepurl.com/gN2K15.

• Broadway in Portland brings 10-time Tony Award-winning production of "The Band's Visit" musical to Keller Auditorium, Jan. 4-9. It's the offbeat story of a band of musicians who arrive in a town, and brings the town to life in unexpected ways.

More tickets: www.BroadwayInPortland.com.

• The "Royalty" is a New Year's Eve Bollywood party at Morrison Market, 722 S.E. 10th Ave., featuring DJ Prashant and others. It starts at 7 p.m.

More: www.jaihoparty.com.

Welcome rhino

The Oregon Zoo has welcomed a new female black rhino, 9-year-old Jozi from the Milwaukee County Zoo. She joins King in the zoo's Rhino Ridge — eventually, as keepers want to make sure they get along.

"Jozi's been settling in well behind the scenes and enjoying some rhinoceros spa time," said Michelle Schireman, senior keeper in the zoo's Africa area. "She likes facials and loves warm showers."

Jozi weighs about 2,400 pounds.

New exhibit

Make plans for the upcoming exhibit "Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism" from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection, Feb. 19-June 5, 2022 at Portland Art Museum. Tickets are now on sale.

More: www.portlandartmuseum.org.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

New Year's Even with COVID

Portland party people defy the odds and prepare to kiss off 2021 in style, even if it's only at home in their bubble The party faithful were out in force Friday morning at the Lippman Company party store, getting ready for New Year's eve. Shoppers lined up, masked and six feet apart, even as the Omnicrom COVID-19 variant threatened to scupper parties around the world. There was a brisk trade in shiny number balloons, with a shortage of golden zeros, although there were plenty of twos. Shoppers also picked up colorful paper plates and plastic cutlery, from the novelty...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Jottings: Completing August Wilson's canon

When did it start? When did I first become riveted with August Wilson? Possibly, a production of 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' in San Francisco in the '80s. The ER doctor completed putting eleven stitches in my front right lower leg on Sunday, April 21, 2013. He was competent, patient and kind, but caused me to sit up and loudly say, "That won't be possible. I simply can't." He suggested that I stay off my feet and keep the right leg elevated as much as possible for one week. "I'm going to Ashland Tuesday," I explained, "and have had my tickets for months. It's impossible to exchange them at this late date."
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Retirement & reopening for Cindy's Cafe

Cindy's owner Cindy Dishner is selling the business and retiring after more than 25 years in Molalla. Cindy Dishner of Cindy's Cafe and Catering is retiring after more than 25 years of restaurant ownership in Molalla. Cindy's Cafe and Catering, a local staple in Molalla, will be under new ownership...
MOLALLA, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
Portland, OR
Pets & Animals
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland Tribune

Pair of hooded merganser ducks enjoying Gresham's winter

Vibrantly-patterned fowls fly south for cold months, fish along Johnson Creek. A pair of "hooded" ducks have been enjoying the relatively warmer temperatures in Gresham as they swim in the unfrozen Johnson Creek around Main City Park. The hooded mergansers are notable for their striking appearance, both sexes have crests...
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy