CFO turnover from January to October 21 in the S&P 500 was 16%, about even with the two prior years, according to Russell Reynolds. In good news for finance staffers trying to move up the ladder, the promotion of internal finance executives to the CFO seat occurred in 68% of the appointments. When CFOs were hired from outside an organization, more than three-fourths of the time (84%) the nominees had previous CFO experience. Finally, women comprised 33% of new CFO appointments in the 10 months, almost double last year’s rate.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO