Max Verstappen’s victory over Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One title race was something out of a “Hollywood script”, according to Red Bull team boss Christian Horner. After one of the most unpredictable and dramatic seasons in a generation, Verstappen and Hamilton arrived at the final race of the season level on points. It was only the second time in the history over the sport in which two drivers had been level on points heading into the final weekend of the year and the drama continued as Verstappen passed Hamilton on the final lap of the season to claim...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO