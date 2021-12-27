Jaakko Torvinen and Elli Wendelin design transportable wooden building

Ground One Landscape Design + Build + Maintain’s founding principle is to “push the limits of the imagination.” At first glance, that might seem strange for a landscaping company, but Ground One, and its owner Patrick Weiss, are anything but traditional. At the young age of 18, Weiss was urged by a client to hire more people and take on more work from neighbors. Following that advice, Weiss’ summer gig became so successful that he was able to pay for his tuition at the University of St. Thomas. The rest, as they say, is history. Realizing that landscaping is one of the few things homeowners actually do for themselves, Ground One’s team doesn’t take its clients’ trust lightly. Acting with an intentional hand to design and build outdoor spaces that bring dreams to life is key to Ground One’s success. Since its beginnings in 1991 as a traditional lawn maintenance and service provider in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Ground One has grown into a full-service company that prides itself on creating award-winning outdoor extensions of homes.

