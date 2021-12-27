ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop Names Catholic Schools As A Priority For 2022

By Dave Maurer
wsgw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his recent quarterly meeting with priests and parish leaders Bishop Robert Gruss. identified Catholic schools as a priority for 2022. A group which includes a priest, deacons, principals, school board members, chancery staff and more has been meeting to develop and implement a strategic plan...

www.wsgw.com

KCRG.com

Archdiocese of Dubuque names new Catholic schools superintendent

Terry Branstad, a former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador to China, is starting a new consulting firm. Hy-Vee dietitian recommends recipes for healthy holiday appetizers. Hy-Vee dietitian Nicole Johnson joins us to talk about recipes for healthy holiday appetizers. Kellogg's employees ratify contract. Updated: 6 hours ago. Kellogg's plants will...
DUBUQUE, IA
districtadministration.com

School stability is a top priority as principals face an uncertain new year

As principals look ahead to 2022 through the persistent uncertainty of COVID, helping students rebound from the early impacts of the pandemic will be a top priority. Many educators underestimated the academic and social-emotional damage that occurred during remote learning in the spring of 2020. It’s not a linear equation—just because students missed half a year of in-person instruction doesn’t mean they only fall half a year behind, says Chris Young, principal of North Country Union High School on Vermont’s Candian border.
EDUCATION
Vacaville Reporter

Kairos Public Schools named “School to Watch”

Kairos Public Schools has been designated a 2022 California School to Watch by the California Schools to Watch program. Scott Steele, program director, made the announcement Friday. “We are honored and very excited to have our middle school program recognized for its exemplary program,” said the school’s Executive Director Jared...
EDUCATION
Community Impact Houston

Christ the Redeemer Catholic School earns STEM credential

Christ the Redeemer Catholic School at 11511 Huffmeister Road, Houston, is the third Catholic grade school in the nation to earn the National Certificate for STEM Excellence campus certification from the Houston-based National Institute for STEM Education, according to a news release. Officials said this certification recognizes the school’s commitment...
HOUSTON, TX
Petoskey News Review

Scranton native Walsh named sixth bishop of Diocese of Gaylord

GAYLORD — Pope Francis Tuesday named the Reverend Jeffrey J. Walsh, priest of the Diocese of Scranton, Pennsylvania, as the sixth bishop of the Diocese of Gaylord. Bishop-elect Walsh succeeds the Most Reverend Steven J. Raica who served as shepherd of the diocese from 2014 until 2020, at which time he was installed as bishop of the Diocese of Birmingham, Alabama.
GAYLORD, MI
WFMJ.com

Merged Warren Catholic parishes choose new name

The Youngstown Diocese has announced a new name for the recently merged Warren parishes of St. Mary and St. John Paul II. As of Saturday, the parish is now named St. Mary and St. Joseph Parish, reflecting the history of both parishes. St. Mary Parish was established in 1835 with...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
we-ha.com

Northwest Catholic High School History Teacher Awarded for Excellence

The award for excellence in teaching is given annually to a teacher at the West Hartford school. Submitted by Elizabeth Figueroa, Northwest Catholic. On Dec. 17, Northwest Catholic High School history teacher and Social Studies Department Chair Paul Fitzpatrick was awarded the Dr. Michael Griffin Teaching Chair Award. Fitzpatrick was selected by his peers to be acknowledged for his excellence in teaching and dedication to Northwest Catholic’s mission and values.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
juliensjournal.com

Holy Family Catholic Schools Achieves Historic $25 Million Campaign Goal

In just under one year of campaign fundraising, Holy Family Catholic Schools has achieved its $25 million Platform for Excellence campaign goal, representing the largest fundraising effort in the organization’s history. The campaign was publicly launched in April 2021, following a silent phase, which raised more than $20 million...
DUBUQUE, IA
WPMI

Masks to be required at Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Mobile through Jan. 21

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Due to the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama, including breakthrough cases, and out of concern for the health of students, teachers, staff and their families, masks will be required for all school personnel and students in kindergarten through 12th grade at Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Mobile through Jan. 21.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Catholic Schools in Mobile to return to mandatory mask policy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Catholic Schools within the Archdiocese of Mobile will return to a mandatory mask policy when they return to school in January. According to the Archdiocese of Mobile, masks will be required for students in grades K-12 who attend Catholic Schools. The mask policy will be in effect until Jan. 21, and at […]
MOBILE, AL
Illinois Business Journal

Mascoutah schools named assistant superintendent

The board of Mascoutah School District 19 has appointed Mascoutah High School Principal Brandon Woodrome as assistant superintendent beginning in the 2022-2023 school year. Woodrome will take over for Cindy Presnell, who is retiring at the end of this current school year. In September, Woodrome was recognized as High School...
MASCOUTAH, IL
primenewsghana.com

Catholic Bishop explains Cardinal Turkson’s ‘resignation’

Catholic Bishop of Konongo-Mampong, Most Rev. Joseph Osei-Bonsu, has offered the following insights into the viral news that Ghana’s of Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson has tendered in his resignation at the Vatican. During the past few days, social media has been awash with the news of the alleged...
WORLD
WDIO-TV

94-year-old ex-Catholic school in Owosso set for demolition

OWOSSO, Mich. - A Catholic school that served families for nearly a century will be demolished. The old St. Paul School and a convent in Owosso will be knocked down rather than rehabilitated and used for another purpose. The school opened in 1927. The high school portion closed in 1971,...
OWOSSO, MI
St. Louis American

Ai Ling Moore named chief quality officer at Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities of St. Louis recently announced the appointment of Ai Ling Moore, LCSW, to the nonprofit organization’s chief quality officer role. Moore most recently served as director of community based services at Great Circle, after 14 years with Jewish Family & Children’s Services in quality and program roles. She holds a BA in psychology and Afro/African American studies and a masters of social work from Washington University.As chief quality officer, Moore will oversee program monitoring and compliance, quality, research, outcomes/metrics, reporting, and innovation for the Catholic Charities Central Office and the eight Catholic Charities federated agencies: Cardinal Ritter Senior Services; Good Shepherd Children & Family Services; Marygrove; Queen of Peace Center; Saint Louis Counseling; Saint Martha’s Hall; St. Francis Community Services; and St. Patrick Center.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Lima News

Virus closed schools, opened door to cheating

Teachers in our country have a lot on their plate. Whether you are a college professor or kindergarten teacher, the pressure to instill values and knowledge in students is not a task to be taken lightly. As an educator, I understand the importance of integrity in the classroom, and I...
EDUCATION
scranton.edu

Pope Names Scranton Alumnus as New Bishop of Gaylord, Michigan

The University of Scranton is pleased to share in the great pride of today’s announcement that alumnus Reverend Jeffrey J. Walsh ’87 has been appointed by Pope Francis as the sixth bishop of the Diocese of Gaylord, Michigan. Bishop-elect Walsh currently serves as pastor of Our Lady of...
SCRANTON, PA

