Gag grouper, Hogfish, and Big Mangrove Snapper!!!

Wife and kids are in NC for a few days so I went out with a buddy to some "private numbers" that I bought out of a book of numbers. Started off feeling the wind this morning and knew we were in trouble. It started out being kind of sloppy. The trolling motor could not keep us anchored. 1-2 foot swells at 4 seconds probably. Fished with cigar minnows, shrimp, and squid. We caught some juvenile ARS, sea bass, grunts, and a giant sea robin. It was disappointing. Trolled over to site 5 and caught a few more grunts and headed home. It seemed like many boats headed in early today. Anyone else do any good?

HOBBIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO