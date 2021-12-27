ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Gag grouper, Hogfish, and Big Mangrove Snapper!!!

By huynguyen Posts:
floridasportsman.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese past 3-4 weeks we have been blessed with a pretty good bite. Some trips we...

forums.floridasportsman.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridasportsman.com

PBI report 12/26

Beautiful conditions but slow fishing. Trolled between PBI and Breakers 150-300 ft nada, mode out 10 miles to edge of gulfstream, trolled for about 2 hrs nada. Fished off Juno 200-300 ft nada except coda. Called it at 130pm. Hope everyone has better luck. Next trip will be bottom fishing.
HOBBIES
fox13news.com

Lane snapper fishing opens in Gulf -- an early Christmas gift

Lane snapper finally re-opened near shore in federal waters. It’s a little early Christmas present for those fishing near shore, where lane snapper are plentiful starting around 40-50 feet and up to 100-110 feet deep, says Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard's Marina.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Fishing around crab traps…waste of time?

Not much experience in the keys or with those species, but I wouldn't think the crab traps make much if any difference. On your first question of whether the crab traps are draining an area of food and therefore fish won't be there- definitely not. Any crab small enough to fit in a bonefish or permit's mouth can crawl right out of the traps.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hogfish#Mangroves#Gag#Grouper#Big Mangrove Snapper
floridasportsman.com

Offshore Ponce

Wife and kids are in NC for a few days so I went out with a buddy to some "private numbers" that I bought out of a book of numbers. Started off feeling the wind this morning and knew we were in trouble. It started out being kind of sloppy. The trolling motor could not keep us anchored. 1-2 foot swells at 4 seconds probably. Fished with cigar minnows, shrimp, and squid. We caught some juvenile ARS, sea bass, grunts, and a giant sea robin. It was disappointing. Trolled over to site 5 and caught a few more grunts and headed home. It seemed like many boats headed in early today. Anyone else do any good?
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Offshore for Grouper

Buddy of mine booked a charter on Tuesday out of the hatch with capt. Chase. We headed out for some grouper and whatever else we could get in to. Started trolling in 60 ft for about an hour. Caught a lizard fish and had a hit or two, but no grouper.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Line setup

40# Momoi Diamond. On a 30 it will be enough line if you run into a blue (doubtful but possible) yet be light enough for fun with dolphin, blackfin etc. If all else fails, chase the fish. A lot depends upon the rod,
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Welp, that's a wrap on Gag season 2021!

We didn't get out near as much as I wanted, but it was the first successful winter for gags I've had since I moved here. Thanks for the tips!. We didn't get out near as much as I wanted, but it was the first successful winter for gags I've had since I moved here. Thanks for the tips!
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
floridasportsman.com

10K near Goodland,or...

I come down for a couple weeks every year. I'll be there again this Tuesday...I Camp at Collier Seminole SP and fish pretty much all day every day. Last year red tide was "late" and farther south than usual. I could smell it in the air at the Goodland bridge and I saw pics of dead fish at Tigertail. I didn't bother fishing there and instead fished out of EC/Choko...I follow FWC red tide reports so I know it didn't impact the area this year.
GOODLAND, FL
floridasportsman.com

MIA BCH 28 DEC

Fished with only one angler today Tuesday out of Haulover. As usual loaded up with live gogs and pilchards from Pedro at Gov't Cut. The seas were pleasant at 2’ but there was virtually no current which makes catching very difficult as attested to by the fact that the VHF was very quiet.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

River Fishing 12/26/21

I asked my son what he wanted to do on Sunday. He said "I want to go fishing". Can't say no to that...
HOBBIES
Marconews.com

Southwest Florida Fishing Report: Lane snapper reopened to harvest

Holiday anglers were truly graced with outstanding conditions both shallow and deep. Respectable tides, light winds/seas and blue bird skies made for a wonderful stretch of outings filled with catching success. While most caught, others perhaps not so fortunate certainly reveled in the primo late December weather. Offshore anglers prospecting...
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Sometimes it's simpler to catch what can't move around.

Note that I did not say "easier", but rather "simpler", because it was work. Though, with the weather as beautiful as it was, and as we ended up wandering about along a couple of shore lines collecting interesting driftwood......and a few lures......and a brand new high dollar microfiber fishing shirt that obviously blew out of someone's boat.......and a cushion..........and a commercial life preserver.......all in all a day well spent.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Friday afternoon Cobias - 2 for 3

Ran out Friday afternoon - First bait down gets hit hard, starts running away and towards the surface. Loosen the drag some, feels like a cobia,,, wait for it to surface and it's a cobia! Gaff him and then another shows up on the surface. Tossed a cigar minnow and...
ANIMALS
DIY Photography

This underwater video of rare giant jellyfish is both magnificent and terrifying

Since only around 20% of the ocean has been discovered, there are still so many creatures we need to learn about. Some of them are beautiful, some are terrifying, and some are, strangely, both! The giant phantom jelly is in this last group, and I can’t get enough of looking at it. The rare jellyfish was recently caught on camera, and MBARI (Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute) has shared a video of this strange creature with the world.
WILDLIFE
CatTime

19 Cats Ringing In The New Year In Style [PICTURES]

Some cats get in on the action and celebrate along with us. Here are a few kitties ringing in the new year. Happy New Year to you and your feline family! The post 19 Cats Ringing In The New Year In Style [PICTURES] appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
floridasportsman.com

Fish/Kill Bags

If you keep it upright,the Hobie catch bag would fit the bill. I believe another company builds the bag for Hobie and H. just brands it. The "other company" also sells it under their own name as well. I have that bag but it's inaccessible right now.... it can fit...
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy