Cobra Kai season 4 review: A spectacular bad guy brings a surprising rebirth

By Owen S. Good
Polygon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCobra Kai season 4 reminds me of a pro wrestling pay-per-view. A good one, to be sure. SummerSlam, the Survivor Series, whatever you’re watching, the best part comes from guessing who the writers have matched to win and whether that will be believable or pleasing to the fans. And in the...

cartermatt.com

Cobra Kai season 4 spoilers: Why is Terry Silver on board now?

We’re only a matter of days until the premiere of Cobra Kai season 4 on Netflix, and you better believe we’re all sorts of excitement! This show will bring battles, humor, and a few heartfelt moments that could even bring a tear to your eye. So who is...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Cobra Kai season 4 posters set the stage for All Valley showdown

We’re just under two weeks now from the arrival of Cobra Kai season 4 — why not celebrate with some of the latest posters?. If you’ve see any of the hype so far regarding the new season, then you know or less what we’re building up to at this point: An epic karate showdown like no other. In one corner, we’ve got the team-up of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, who are bringing their students together like never before. Meanwhile, in the other you’ve got Cobra Kai, led now by the one-two punch of John Kreese and Terry Silver, who will be a huge part of the upcoming season.
TV SERIES
awardswatch.com

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 review: Rivals return, loyalties are challenged in the best season yet [Grade: A]

Like a fine wine, Cobra Kai is just getting better with age. While the first three seasons were full of familiar beats and callbacks to the iconic trilogy, which defined the 80’s for most, show writer/creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald have elevated this show to new heights in season 4. While this season does have those melodramatic moments we all love, Cobra Kai season 4 is their best to date.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Cobra Kai Season 3 Recap: A Complete Plot Summary

The films and TV shows released in the 1980s were much less complicated than the ones coming out these days. There was a clear line that distinguished the good from the bad, and classical underdog stories often received special attention. ‘The Karate Kid’ (1984) is an excellent example of this. It’s a quintessentially 1980s story in which heroes and villains are well defined.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Cobra Kai season 4 spoilers: Expect more layers to Tory

We’re just two days away from the Cobra Kai season 4 premiere on Netflix and as you would imagine, rivalries will be a big part of the story. One former rivalry in Johnny and Daniel is going to be coming together for the sake of stopping John Kreese and Cobra Kai. At this point, that guy has a rivalry with both of them.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Cobra Kai season 4 premiere: Terry Silver, John Kreese reunite

The Cobra Kai season 4 premiere was enormously hyped and, because of that, we were of course hoping for awesome stuff across the board. Luckily, we got that courtesy of Terry Silver from the very start. Within this first episode, the Netflix series did a great job of establishing where...
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Meet the Cast and Characters of 'Cobra Kai'

Just when you thought things in the valley were starting to calm down, Cobra Kai keeps us guessing with another wild karate feud. While we wish we can join in with some of our moves to help the students of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang take down Cobra Kai, this cast definitely knows what they're doing. Unsurprisingly though, after four seasons, the actors have grown substantially (unlike their characters who seem to be stuck in the same grade). Whether you're curious about who is playing who or just how old some of the younger cast members are, you're going to want to scroll down and get to know the cast members of Cobra Kai (and maybe even follow their Instas).
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Cobra Kai Review: The Green-Eyed Eagle Strikes Again!

Perspective is a hell of a thing. The whole concept of Cobra Kai derived from us learning to see everything we thought we knew from Johnny's point of view. Interestingly, with Terry's presence during Cobra Kai Season 4 Episode 3 and Cobra Kai Season 4 Episode 4, we're continuing to see rivalries and more from his perspective too.
TV SERIES
UPI News

TV review: 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 sweeps you up in new drama

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Cobra Kai went from an underdog to one of the biggest shows on Netflix. Critics and audiences may have been skeptical about the stars of The Karate Kid revisiting their characters for a YouTube show, but creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald proved they had a story to tell. Now their biggest competition is themselves, but Season 4 rises to the challenge.
TV SERIES
