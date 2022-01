Rehabilitation of the Union of Cooperators of Gavà / Meritxell Inaraja. Structural Consultants: Eskubi‐Turró Arquitectes SLP. Text description provided by the architects. The Unió de Cooperadors de Gavà is an emblematic building, witness of a key historical moment, which arose in 1934 from an initiative of the workshop and industrial workers who joined the cooperative movement and had the vision to commission the building to the architects Josep Lluis Sert and Josep Torres Clavé, members of GATCPAC, who at that time were already prominent and whose works have endured over time. When designing this building, located on the Rambla de Gavà, Sert started from the function for which it was conceived; a space that inside should promote synergies and collaboration, and open to the outside to be a catalyst for the town. The result is a work that applies the principles of rationalist architecture. The human dimensions of the project are a clear influence of the Bauhaus School.

