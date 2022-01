What would you do if you could not afford to replace your car's battery? Would you blow it up?. That's what Finnish man Tuomas Katainen decided to do when he was told his 2013 Tesla Model S would need more than $22,600 to replace the battery. Deeming that amount far too much to pay, the owner decided to team up with another YouTuber to blow up his Model S with 66 pounds (30 kilograms) of dynamite.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO