Dallas Pass Rush Chasing Its Own Expectations

News broke earlier this week that the Jacksonville Jaguars are seeking interviews with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching job. They are not likely to be the only team, since the requests are under the new rules allowing teams who have already fired their head coach to get a jump on the process. Others will undoubtedly come calling after the regular season ends and Black Monday rolls around. Understandably, many fans of the team are not happy about the thought of losing either given how well the season has gone. Moore flexed a lot in the beatdown of the Washington Football Team, allaying, at least for now, concerns about the course of the offense. All Quinn has done is engineer one of the biggest turnarounds in memory for a defense that could barely get off the field a year ago. In seeking to keep one of them around, some have proposed that Jerry Jones should move on from Mike McCarthy and promote one of the pair to head coach.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO