The Dallas Cowboys have won four games in a row and, if their last performance is any indication, have no intentions of slowing down. Last week was arguably the most dominant Cowboys win in several years as they made quick business of the Washington Football Team. Up next is a date against the Arizona Cardinals where Dallas looks to further their quest for the top seed in the NFC while Arizona is trying to win a game for the first time in a month.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO