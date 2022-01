I’m happy that Mr. Andy Brack elevated the subject of extreme divisiveness and incendiary language — often promoting violence — by focusing on a local example coming out of the Palmetto State Armory. I wouldn’t have known about it if I hadn’t read the City Paper. There are some voices out there decrying the way our country is being divided — often for profit and financial gain as the editorial pointed out — but who’s listening? The ones doing it have a bigger audience and their message “sells.” I decided the only thing I could do was to try and hit the company where it hurts — in the realm of licensing, and commercial relations within the business community. I submitted a complaint with the Better Business Bureau for Columbia, S.C. Saying “F**k Joe Biden” may be allowed as free speech, but as I’m sure the editors at the City Paper know, free speech has always had some limits. It seems to me that promoting violence against the POTUS (or anyone for that matter) and when the message appears on an accessory that sets settings on firearms to “safety -single shot- full auto” (try arguing that it’s a harmless joke!) is where free speech must be curtailed.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO