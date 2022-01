We've come up with a complete explanation of the acronym "TTK," how it's calculated, and what that means in-game. TTK is a routine term thrown around in competitive shooting circles. For better or worse, it has become so common, that new players may have trouble finding out what it means or be nervous to ask for fear of outing themselves as inexperienced. That's where we come in. Below, we've explained TTK and how it impacts gameplay.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO