Rainy pattern, stays mild

SPRINGLIKE PATTERN CONTINUES

A complex frontal system will move through Ohio today, with occasional showers and temperatures rising to around 60 this afternoon for the second time in three days. (We hit 62 on Christmas, with a record .82″ of rain.)

Early today, snow was falling at Youngstown when it was near 60 at Cincinnati. A burst of rain with a warm front has moved off to the east, and temperatures will rise quickly through the 50s to the low 60s ahead of a cold front this evening. Winds will shift back to the northwest overnight, with sprinkles ending around midnight.

The next in a series of low-pressure waves will ripple along the stalled front that will return north as a warm front, bringing periods of rain in the afternoon and evening, and slowly rising temperatures into the 50s by late in the day. The rain will taper off Tuesday night.

A break in the wet pattern will occur Wednesday between systems, and temperatures will again reach the low 50s under mostly cloudy skies. A southern disturbance will bring another shot of rain Wednesday night, and a little mixed precipitation farther north, as chillier air spills south. Cooler and drier weather will return Thursday and New Year’s Eve, with highs in the 40s.

Another significant storm is brewing for New Year’s weekend, with rain and windy conditions New Year’s Day, followed by windy and sharply colder conditions Sunday that will turn showers to snow showers. Much colder air arrives for the start of next week, as a pattern change occurs.

FORECAST

Monday: Occasional rain, mild afternoon, mild. High 59

Tonight: Showers early, breezy. Low 40

Tuesday: Cloudy, rain develops p.m. High 501

Wednesday: Mix clouds and sun, rain at night. High 56 (46)

Thursday: Damp a.m., cooler. High 45 (37)

Friday: Clouds increase. High 49 (33)

Saturday: Rain, windy. High 54 (40)

Sunday: Rain/snow shower, windy, colder, falling temps. High 38 (34)

Have a good week! -Ben

