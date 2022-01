Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette has come to an end, and she found her happy ending with Nayte Oluykoya. He received her first impression rose and her final rose, but there were some moments in between when both Michelle and the Bachelorette fans had some doubts about Nayte’s true feelings. It all came down to his ability (or lack thereof) to express himself. Well, now that Michelle and Nayte are free of the Bachelorette bubble, they seem to be enjoying their happily ever after ending. He and Michelle sat down on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with Becca Kufrin and Tayshia Adams on Dec. 22 to explain why he struggled to open up on the show, and the reason makes a lot of sense.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO