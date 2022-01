SEOUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell 13 trillion won ($10.95 billion) of treasury bonds through January 2022, the finance ministry said on Monday.

Below are auction details released by the ministry:

($1 = 1,189.6400 won)

