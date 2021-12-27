The viral quiz of the year: how well do you know the memes of 2021?

Related
The big news quiz of 2021 – do you know your Jackie Weavers from your German leaders?
A Catholic president, a cake, an inconvenient ship and a very clever tennis player: all this and more in trivia expert Bobby Seagull’s news quiz of the year
The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see
Guardian writers pick their favourite hidden gems from the year including a jumpy supernatural thriller and a tender queer romance
Trump claims 5,000 dead people voted in Georgia – but the real number is four
Claim was part of push to overturn election but officials confirm four cases, all involving family members submitting votes
This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens
Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
Popculture
Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix
Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
10 best TV shows of 2021
From "WandaVision" to "Mare of Easttown," it was a great year for TV.
News4Jax.com
How much do you remember from 2021? Take our pop culture quiz now
Look, SO much happened this year that it’s hard to believe 2021 is coming to a close. Are we still processing what went down in 2020? Absolutely. But 2022 is around the corner, and it’s time to reminisce about the year we just had. The world of entertainment...
Popculture
Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022
With the holidays coming to an end and the long reality of winter setting in, Netflix has big plans to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new movies and TV shows in January, with a batch of titles dropping on the first of the month, but others will gradually premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
PC Magazine
What Is a Meme Coin and How Do They Work?
Most people are familiar with Bitcoin, but it isn't the only cryptocurrency around. Meme-based currencies like Dogecoin have gained a massive following over the years, prompting a slew of copycats, including Dogecoin-derivatives Shiba Inu, Dogelon Mars, Samoyedcoin, and Doge Dash, among others. Though they are often created as jokes, these...
What to Watch in January: New ‘Scream,’ ‘The Tender Bar’ and ‘How I Met Your Father’
After the rush of holiday specials and prestige movies that define December, January entertainment can often feel like a bit of a letdown. That it’s traditionally been a dumping ground for iffy-looking movies and a bit of a dead zone for new TV shows hasn’t helped its reputation. But release patterns have changed drastically over the past few years (and even more drastically during the pandemic). Even in the worst of years there’s always something worth seeking out, and this doesn’t look like a bad year at all thanks to awards season contenders making their way out in the world after...
Popculture
An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon
Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
And Just Like That… Kills Off a Beloved Main Character During Its First Episode
Watch: "And Just Like That" Premiere: See SJP, Kristin Davis & More. Warning: The below contains spoilers for And Just Like That...'s first episode. We are absof--kinglutely devastated by this TV death. The long-awaited Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That..., finally arrived to our small screens on...
This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch
It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
Popculture
Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate
One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
Ranked: The Salaries of Tom Holland and Other ‘Spider-Man’ Actors
As a hugely popular comic book and blockbuster staple, Spider-Man has proved to be a lucrative character for nearly every actor who's played him. Now, with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in theaters - it...
Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’
Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
Annie Leibovitz: Intimidating and not. She talks about her new photo book ‘Wonderland,’ what celebrities are like and how magazines are less glossy.
Years ago I had a dream that I worked for Annie Leibovitz and she hated me, so she made me work on Thanksgiving and then she fired me because the alligator that I personally wrangled for Nicole Kidman to ride in a photograph for the next issue of Vanity Fair, the poor creature looked tired. I’m not joking about that dream. I think I had just read a biography of Rolling Stone founder Jann ...
Paris Hilton Tells Fan Why She's Unable to See House of Gucci: 'I'm on My Honeymoon on a Private Island'
There's one thing standing between Paris Hilton and her seeing House of Gucci: her exotic honeymoon!. Hilton, 40, married Carter Reum on Nov. 11, and she has shared updates while on her honeymoon ever since, including time spent in Bora Bora and how the newlyweds enjoyed Christmas together. On Twitter...
Netflix's Most Watched Movies in December: 'Don't Look Up', 'The Unforgivable' and More
Netflix has revealed how many hours of movies its subscribers watched over December—and surprise surprise, Christmas films dominate the top 10.
The Tab
QUIZ: You’re a mean one if you don’t know all 22 of these Christmas song lyrics
There are two types of people in every household, friendship group and family – those who *get* Christmas music, and those who just don’t. In fact, there needs to be a new fan base dedicated entirely to Christmas bangers. I honestly can’t think of a single bad Christmas song – inarguably the worst one is Driving Home For Christmas, but even then it’s only mediocre. Stick on any festive mix and you won’t be able to skip through a single one – from Step Into Christmas to Stop The Cavalry, every song is a bop (except Band Aid).
