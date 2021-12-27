Serie A Statistical Leaders: Teams

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has given Italian outlet Sky Sport an interview in which he reveals he is not entirely pleased with manager Thomas Tuchel’s approach and wants an eventual return to Inter Milan.The full interview is due to air on New Year’s Eve, but a preview has been released in which the 28-year-old explains how an apparent change in tactics means his transfer to Stamford Bridge has not gone as expected.“After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine. But I’m not happy with the situation [at...

