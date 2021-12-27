Bishop Names Catholic Schools As A Priority For 2022

It has been a long day of work, class, and my desk in my dorm room looks as if a tornado hit it. I pick up my phone, go to my recent calls and click on the name “Chaz” with a brown bear emoji next to it. Chaz has many other names: Charles, for when he is in lawyer work mode. Charley, to his friends and family. Chaz, an old 70s nickname that his kids like to refer to him by. But probably the most important to him and to me, Dad. It’s the eve of his 68th birthday and he is at his home in Flushing, New York. He picks up and answers as he usually does, heavy New York accent and all, “Yo.” Dad is many things, kind, thoughtful, a bit of a wise ass, and a loving father and husband. There’s a part of Dad that can be seen in his actions and the way he lives his life, and it is the influence that the teachings of Jesus has had on his life. Both of his parents were heavily involved with their local Catholic parish, Saint Andrews, also located in Flushing, and it was important to them to have their kids brought up there. When it was his turn to enroll his kids in school, Charley sent me and my two sisters to Saint Andrews at his parents’ request. However, the Saint Andrews my sisters and I experienced was vastly different from the one he did.

EDUCATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO