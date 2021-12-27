ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sixteen days without a game: Inside Man Utd's Covid-19 enforced lay-off

goal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Devils head to face Newcastle on Monday hoping that after two weeks of disruption, Ralf Rangnick's revolution at Old Trafford can be restarted. Back at the start of December, Ralf Rangnick sat behind the desk in the Old Trafford press room and admitted it would not be easy to...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Wife of Man Utd attacker Martial comments on transfer talk

The wife of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has weighed into his transfer claims. Martial, who has made just ten appearances in all competitions so far this season, wants to leave United due to a lack of game time at Old Trafford and his agent has confirmed that he plans to speak to the club about his client's future.
CELEBRITIES
Tribal Football

Burnley boss Dyche senses Man Utd upset

Burnley boss Sean Dyche admits he sees a chance of upsetting Manchester United tomorrow at Old Trafford. Dyche senses they visit a team struggling for form. He said, "They have had a couple of challenging games where they haven't looked like what people would expect from a Man United side," Dyche said.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Cliques and rifts forming inside Man Utd dressing room

Cliques and rifts are developing inside the Manchester United dressing room, it has been claimed. The Daily Mail says captain Harry Maguire is said to have been more reserved since Cristiano Ronaldo returned in the summer and the leadership lines have become blurred with the iconic Portuguese on the scene.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Paul Pogba
The Independent

Scott McTominay inspires Manchester United to comfortable win over Burnley

Scott McTominay starred as Manchester United ended 2021 with a much-needed win against a depleted Burnley Having gone top of the Premier League with victory at Turf Moor in January, talk of a title challenge had turned to the need to kickstart their Champions League qualification push by the end of a topsy-turvy year.There remains plenty of work for Ralf Rangnick to do, but Thursday’s 3-1 win against an under-strength Burnley continued the unbeaten start to his interim stint and sent the side up to sixth heading into the new year.United would have ended the calendar year outside the top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Norwich City#Old Trafford#German#Eagles#The Red Devils#The Premier League#Mufc
goal.com

Ronaldo's agent addresses Man Utd exit rumours

It has been suggested that the Portuguese is unhappy at Old Trafford following the team's disappointing start to the season. Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has addressed rumours linking the striker with a move away from Manchester United. Ronaldo returned to United from Juventus in the summer after 11 years...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Lage has more questions than answers ahead of Wolves’ trip to Manchester United

Wolves boss Bruno Lage admits even his players cannot say how ready they will be to face Manchester United.The squad have been battling a coronavirus outbreak which forced the postponement of Tuesday’s trip to Arsenal.It came after Boxing Day’s visit of Watford was called off after the Hornets were unable to field a side because of the virus.Wolves go to Old Trafford on Monday – their first Premier League game since drawing 0-0 with Chelsea on December 19 – with Lage conceding he is yet to discover who will be available.He said: “After 10 days without playing, in your mind,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Public Health
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Manchester United vs Burnley confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Manchester United face Burnley on Thursday night as they complete a run of three Premier League fixtures in a row against the teams occupying places in the relegation zone.That quirk is as a result of postponements to other games, with Harry Maguire saying the break hadn’t done United any favours after their disappointing 1-1 draw with Newcastle United after Christmas.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United host BurnleyBurnley, meanwhile, haven’t played since 12 December with three games since then called off - they haven’t scored since 20 November and haven’t won since the end of October.Victory...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man Utd cruise past Covid-hit Burnley to strengthen top-four hopes

Manchester United cruised to a morale-boosting 3-1 win against Burnley on the eve of Alex Ferguson's 80th birthday on Thursday to strengthen their push for a Premier League top-four finish. Scott McTominay put United in front early and a Ben Mee own goal doubled their lead before Cristiano Ronaldo finished impudently to put Ralf Rangnick's men 3-0 up. Veteran winger Aaron Lennon punctured the party atmosphere at Old Trafford towards the end of the first half, giving Sean Dyche's depleted team hope, but United largely bossed a flat second period. The Red Devils are now in sixth spot, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand after interim manager Rangnick shuffled his pack following a disappointing draw at Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sir Alex Ferguson’s career honours as a player and manager

Sir Alex Ferguson passes his 80th birthday with his place in the annals of football history already secure.No British manager, and very few globally, can equal his staggering array of trophies, which in turn have brought individual accolades by the dozen.Here, the PA news agency lists the most notable.As a player1962-63. Second Division title. St Johnstone.1969-70. Second Division title. Falkirk.As a manager1976-77. Scottish Football League Second Division. St. Mirren.1979-80. Scottish Football League. Aberdeen.1981-82. Scottish Cup. Aberdeen.1982-83. Scottish Cup, European Cup Winners’ Cup. Aberdeen.1983-84. Scottish Football League, Scottish Cup, European Super Cup. Aberdeen.1984-85. Scottish Football League. Aberdeen.1985-86. Scottish Cup, Scottish League...
UEFA
The Independent

Manchester United vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

After something of a glum Christmas, characterised by Covid outbreaks and that dismal showing at St James’ Park, Ralf Rangnick can at least celebrate the new year with three points and a good win. Three goals in the opening 35 minutes sent Manchester United on their way to the biggest and best win of Rangnick’s interim spell so far, as relegation-threatened Burnley were swatted aside at Old Trafford.An early breakthrough by the excellent Scott McTominay was followed by a Ben Mee own goal and customary Cristiano Ronaldo strike before the interval. Aaron Lennon pulled one back in reply but it...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy